Chaotic start to ANC national conference

Clive Ndou

The opening of the ANC national conference on Friday, degenerated into chaos when the supporters of former president Jacob Zuma attempted to prevent President Cyril Ramaphosa from addressing conference delegates.

Ramaphosa, who is in a bid to be re-elected party president, is facing a challenge from former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, who has strong support in the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.

Shortly after the arrival of Ramaphosa at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo where the five-day elective conference is being held, Zuma’s supporters — mainly from KwaZulu-Natal — began chanting and singing anti-Ramaphosa songs.

“U Rama [Ramaphosa] akabuyi [Ramaphosa is not coming back],” the group of delegates from KZN chanted as Ramaphosa took to the podium. At one point, ANC national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, advised Ramaphosa to pause so that the protesting KZN delegates could be brought to order. However, as soon as Ramaphosa resumed his speech, the booing and heckling continued.

ALSO READ | All eyes on ANC “watershed” conference

The heckling and booing only stopped after Mantashe had threatened to bring in security guards to deal with the protesting delegates who, as part of drowning Ramaphosa’s speech, sang pro-Zuma songs as the president was speaking.

Zuma, who arrived at the conference venue in the middle of Ramaphosa’s speech, received a standing ovation from Ramaphosa’s hecklers. Ramaphosa’s booing came a day after Zuma’s foundation had claimed that it has criminally charged Ramaphosa through a private prosecution process.

According to the foundation, Ramaphosa would now be privately prosecuted for his role in the Phala Phala farm robbery scandal. On Friday morning, prior to the start of the conference, The Witness reported that there were rumours that a group of KZN delegates from KZN would heckle and boo Ramaphosa in an attempt to prevent him from delivering his speech.

ALSO READ | Showdown begins for ANC boss

However, at the time, ANC KZN provincial secretary, Bheku Mtolo, rubbished the rumours, saying “there is no ANC member in his or her right mind who can boo the president of their own political party”.

Following the intervention of ANC KZN leadership which included provincial chairperson, Siboniso Duma, and the province’s deputy chairperson, Nomagugu Simelane, the KZN crowd finally calmed down. Zuma, who is currently facing criminal charges in connection with his role in the arms deal in the ’90s, is one of the ANC leaders implicated by the Zondo Commission in corruption and state capture.

Continuing with his speech, Ramaphosa vowed that the ANC will continue its crackdown on corruption and state capture.

From the deliberations and resolutions of this conference, we must ensure that we use the work of the State Capture Commission [Zondo Commission] to consolidate and intensify the efforts against that capture, and ensure that those responsible, wherever they may be located, face the full might of the law

On the state of the country’s economy, Ramaphosa said the ANC government has since the previous 2017 national conference made some economic gains, but that some of those were reversed due to, amongst other things, Covid-19, last year’s July riots and the recent floods which cost lives and destroyed infrastructure.

ALSO READ | KZN delegates boo Ramaphosa at conference

“In spite of these challenges, the economy has shown signs of growth. The latest GDP [gross domestic product] figures show that the size of the economy has surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Employment statistics indicate that nearly 1,5% net new jobs have been created in the last year, although we have not still recovered all the jobs lost to the pandemic,” he said.

We need to acknowledge that, despite our efforts over the last five years, we are not as united, cohesive or as effective as we should be. Some of the divisions that existed before the 54th National Conference [2017] continue within the organisation, including within the National Executive Committee

Political analyst, Professor Richard Calland, said while the booing of Ramaphosa should be a concern to the ANC, he pointed out that the booing brigade did not represent the views of “the majority of the conference delegates”.

The conference will continue on Saturday.