ActionSA welcomes renaming of Nongoma Municipality

By Witness Reporter

ActionSA has welcomed the decision to rename Nongoma Municipality as King Goodwill Zwelithini Municipality.

The KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC, Siboniso Duma, made the announcement after meeting with His Majesty Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who gave his blessings last week.

“King Zwelithini Local Municipality will be a fitting tribute to Umdlokombane, who always received visitors in Nongoma with a beaming smile. King Goodwill Zwelithini represented a unique brand that gave KZN a competitive edge. We are looking forward to the completion of the council process,” said Duma in a statement.

ALSO READ | KZN Cabinet engages with residents in troubled Nongoma

ActionSA proposes that the Zululand District Municipality be renamed King Cyprian Bhekuzulu District Municipality, in honour of the late king, who was the father of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

ActionSA provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said the party believed that this decision was one that will honour Zwelithini, who played a major role as the custodian of Zulu traditions and customs, such as reviving the Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony, HIV/Aids awareness campaigns in KwaZulu, promoting moral awareness and the Ingonyama Trust.

“With these changes, we wish to stress that it is equally important to ensure that the renaming of the municipality be accompanied by concrete measures to uplift the quality of life for those living in rural areas.

ActionSA strongly believes that service delivery must remain the priority of municipalities across the province

ALSO READ | KZN Cabinet engages with residents in troubled Nongoma

He also reiterated the party’s call for the relocation of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature to Ulundi, which according to him had the potential for unimaginable upgrades in the area and opportunity for the improvement of living conditions, as well as opportunities for the residents.

“It is important that we recognise and commemorate the contributions that royal and traditional leaders have made in our communities.”