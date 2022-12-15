eThekwini council seats vacated

Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality executive committee ended the year with many significant changes and will enter 2023 without a deputy mayor and a chief whip.

At the sitting of the last full council meeting for 2022, speaker councillor Thabani Nyawose announced the resignation of chief whip of council, councillor Braveman Thembubuhle Ntuli, who resigned with immediate effect, as well as the resignation of executive committee member, councillor Thanduxolo Sabelo, last week, which created an ANC vacancy in the executive committee (exco).

This follows after the council voted in favour of removing deputy mayor, PG Mavundla, from exco on Tuesday, as a result of an urgent motion submitted by the ANC’s committee to remove Mavundla, of the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC).

Mavundla agreed to a coalition with the ANC in November last year, following the results of the local government elections.

This coalition agreement stipulated that Mavundla would be granted an exco seat and the position of the deputy mayor of the metro, among other things.

The resignation of councillor Sabelo and the regaining of the seat that had been allocated to councillor PG Mavundla, who was removed as deputy mayor earlier in the meeting, left two ANC vacancies in exco.

In his resignation letter, Sabelo said his decision came after the ANC decided to recall him from the exco of eThekwini Municipality. He will, however, remain a PR councilor representing the ANC.

Speaker Nyawose said the ANC had decided that councillor Braveman Thembubuhle Ntuli would serve as an executive member filling one of the ANC vacancies in exco.

It was further noted that the ANC would determine the name of the councillor to fill the second vacancy in due course, and this will be noted accordingly at the next council sitting.

Vacancies which will have to be filled next year

The municipality now has vacancies in the offices of deputy mayor and whip of council, which will have to be filled in the next council sitting in January, in line with the provision of Schedule 3: Election of Office Bearers, as contained in the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act.

Political analyst Bheki Mngomezulu said these two positions were critical and would need to be filled as soon as possible, adding that these changes will affect the political landscape of the metro.

Reacting to the axing of Mavundla, Mngomezulu said he doesn’t foresee the former deputy mayor going down without a fight.

I don’t think Mavundla will take his removal lying down. He would have to go back to the terms of reference in their agreement, as it appears that he has been ousted before the agreed time — they have to see who has breached the contract

Mngomezulu said the blame game between the eThekwini Municipality and Mavundla will continue.