Kaunda survives motion to remove him

Khethukuthula Xulu

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda will keep his position in the City’s executive committee.

On Friday, the motion to remove him was rejected by a majority of the members of a special council meeting held at the Durban ICC, which was a continuation of the meeting that was adjourned from Thursday, January 26.

The motion was tabled by Active Citizens Coalition councillors, Muhammed Ismail and Imitiaz Syed.

There were 209 councillors present at the special council meeting. It was reconvened with the purpose of filling the office bearers’ vacancies that exist in the municipal council.

These include an executive committee member, deputy mayor, and whip of council.

eThekwini Speaker, Thabani Nyawose, had initially issued a notice stating that the motion for the removal of Kaunda would not be on the agenda, but due to an overwhelming objection, the matter was added.

Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Themba Mvubu said the EFF was not going to be coerced by any other party to vote on a motion that they raised last year.

“Last year we protested for Kaunda to be removed. One of the reasons we wanted him out was because there were still many people displaced by the floods who were still in halls.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) also supported the motion.

ActionSA’s Zwakele Mncwango said he supported the motion.

Abantu Batho Congress leader and axed deputy mayor, Philani Mavundla, said the majority who wanted to keep Kaunda should accept that they were keeping a mayor that was letting the city lose R2 billion a year through water losses.