Opposition parties react to eThekwini mayor calling them ‘unpatriotic’

Khethukuthula Xulu

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda recently called out opposition parties for being unpatriotic and for using challenges faced by the city for political gain.

Kaunda was referring to flood-related challenges of sewerage infrastructure damage and displaced flood victims still living in mass care centres. The mayor said the negative publicity fuelled by opposition parties was chasing away tourists and investors.

The DA said it rejected with contempt the shifting of blame from the mayor to the DA and all the opposition parties.

“It has been eight months since the floods hit KZN and the DA has been highlighting the challenges and damage caused by the floods particularly to sewerage infrastructure and sewage flowing into the ocean.

“The mayor should take full responsibility for this collapse of infrastructure no one else, he had the time and the money to fix it,” said DA leader in KZN, Francois Rodgers.

Rodgers said Kaunda has been going on about the E. Coli levels and how beaches were now safe to swim, but when the same beaches were independently tested the results were alarming.

He is the master of his own demise and he is the reason for the fall of tourism and economic development in the city which we desperately need during the December period

ActionSA KZN provincial chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango, said the challenge with Kaunda was that he was trying to deviate from the truth, and the fact that he was not refuting their claims meant that they were true. “… Why are we so obsessed with beaches when we have so much to offer.”

Mncwango said all the beaches in eThekwini had high E. Coli levels and while sewage contined to flow into the rivers and the ocean, there is no guarantee that the water was safe for recreational purposes.

This is not politics but science, eThekwini has failed to fix infrastructure and to restore the water quality in the city. E. Coli is a strong bacteria and we cannot afford to have an outbreak. Our hospitals cannot handle that type of outbreak

Mncwango said it was unethical that Kaunda was prioritising the economy over the lives of the people. “Kaunda just wants to look good in the eyes of the people. We will not stop encouraging tourists and investors to visit the city but we must find other attractions for them to see in addition to the beaches.”