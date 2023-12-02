‘Pietermaritzburg is not a banana city,’ says deputy mayor

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The city is not prepared to play games with criminals who illegally reconnect to the power grid and water reticulation system after having been disconnected, said deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize, who on Friday led another law enforcement campaign in an area known as “Little Somalia” in the upper CBD.

During the municipal operation officials found multiple cases of illegal reconnection and even cases of buildings being rebuilt after the city had demolished illegal structures.

Taking direct aim at many of the foreign-run businesses Mkhize accused illegal foreigners of stealing electricity and water.

“All that is happening here makes the city look as if it doesn’t have laws. They now have more power than us. They are the ones running the city not the council by the look of things. But we are here to correct that,” said Mkhize.

The deputy mayor said the municipality had given illegal business operators due warning that by-law contravention will not be tolerated and now the heavy hand of the law was coming down.

It is possible that they don’t know that what they are doing is wrong. If they fail even when we have taught them the laws, then we are left with no choice but to apply law enforcement. We want to assure residents that the city will be restored to its former glory.

During Friday’s operation led by a multi-divisional task team two people were arrested for failing to produce residency permits.

Four vehicles found without proper registration and not in a roadworthy condition were impounded.

Mkhize said illegal connections were costing the city millions of rands each month with the municipality battling to balance its books.

“The city is bleeding in terms of finances. Some foreigners are stealing water and electricity, and they are doing that by collaborating with the locals. We are being billed by Eskom and Umgeni,” he added.

He called upon implicated business owners to identify the suspects who were helping them illegally connect water and electricity supplies, promising harsh action.

He called on the police to investigate and prosecute.

The Witness spoke to several business owners in the area about the illegal reconnections and by-law contraventions but most of them refused to comment.

However, a local business owner and community leader has pleaded with the municipality for compassion saying the majority of operators in the area wanted to trade legally and were willing to abide by the law.

GF Super owner and community leader, Girma Helemo, said after that after having his supply disconnected previously by the municipality, he paid his bill and someone from the municipality came to reconnect it.

We were sitting in the dark for the whole week as they didn’t restore electricity. I have proof that I paid. We are tired of being treated this way by the municipality. We are also at fault but we are prepared to learn how things are done here. We have told our people to park their cars accordingly and follow the legal way. We don’t want trouble. We want to set an appointment with the mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla, but it seems impossible for us as we are foreigners.

“We want him to explain in detail on how to operate legally. We want to work in a legal way. We are human beings we need to work in order to support our families,” said Helemo.

Mkhize dismissed criticism of the operation and accused business who are illegally connected to services of “trying to fool” the municipality.

“They go to the offices to pay R300 and tell us they have a proof of payment while they don’t have meters. They forge meters. We came here and told them that we are not fighting. We pleaded with them to sort out whatever wrong they did … All that they are doing is against the law,” said Mkhize.

“We are not a banana city,” said the deputy mayor.