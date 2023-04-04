uMgungundlovu abandons its long fight for metro status

By Chris Ndaliso

While the uMgungundlovu District Municipality has abandoned its long fight for metro status, it is steaming ahead with plans to have the municipalities of uMngeni, Impendle and Mooi Mpofana amalgamated.

The municipality made two applications for the metro status, with the last being in 2016, made by former Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

The application, if granted, will affect the DA-led uMngeni Municipality.

District mayor Mzi Zuma on Sunday told The Witness that the district was no longer eying the metro status.

Zuma said the economic and infrastructure benchmarks which have to be achieved for the submission to be approved were too high and that there was no realistic chance that they would be achieved anytime soon.

“The district resolved to make another submission where only some municipalities would be amalgamated. The advantage of amalgamating only some municipalities, such as uMngeni, Impendle and Mooi Mpofana, is that the delivery of services would be streamlined and resources could be shared.

“Also, the political leadership structures would be reduced. Instead of having three political leadership structures, there would only be one structure. This will result in the reduction of costs,” said Zuma.

In April last year, Zuma had asked Msunduzi ward committees to support the vision to amalgamate the three municipalities as a step to get metropolitan status.

At the time, Zuma said almost all mayors from the seven municipalities under the district were supporting the vision.

DA councillor in uMgungundlovu, Hazel Lake, said uMgungundlovu did not have a chance to get metro status.

“They need to focus on the core responsibility of service delivery. The idea of gerrymandering by merging a strong municipality with weak and failing ones — is nothing more. I really wish the ANC would focus on serving residents and not political manoeuvering — for once,” said Lake.

Spokesperson for the demarcation board Mthobisi Manzini said at hand is the matter of an application to amalgamate the three municipalities.

“uMgungundlovu’s application has to do with the amalgamation of the various municipalities. The metro status application was made by the then Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube in 2016, and the board will deal with that application once all the investigations into the district’s fitness for the status are done.

“Currently we have advertised notices on public consultation to get views on the amalgamation of these municipalities. We will have engagements with all the affected municipalities in June,” said Manzini.

He said the criteria for an area to be categorised as a metropolitan or Category A municipality, is outlined in section 2 of the Municipal Structures Act.

“Areas of Category A (metropolitan) municipalities must have the following characteristics: a conurbation featuring areas of high population density; exhibiting an intense movement of people, goods and services; extensive development; and multiple business districts and industrial areas.

“A centre of economic activity with a complex and diverse economy; a single area for which integrated development planning is desirable; and having strong interdependent social and economic linkages with its constituent units are some of the requirements,” he said.

The IFPs Lionel Pienaar said withdrawing from chasing the metro status was a sensible thing to do. Pienaar said the district did not meet the criteria of section 2 of the Municipal Structures Act.

The ACDPs Rienus Niemand said the councillors in the district will lose their positions when the transition takes place.

“It is a fact that all the affected municipalities are in a very dire financial situation, placing them in a position of being a burden rather than a asset. At the moment dysfunctional municipalities are the norm and a metro with such occupants is a recipe for disaster,” said Niemand.

• Additional reporting by Clive Ndou