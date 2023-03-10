IFP in KZN welcomes new members from opposition parties

Khethukuthula Xulu

The IFP Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) chairperson Thami Ntuli has announced that the party has gained new members from various key organisations in the province.

Ntuli announced the move from EFF member Thokozani Langa, ANC member Sbongiseni Mzila, Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) member Fanifani Shezi, African People’s Movement member Mbhekeni Magwaza and an independent candidate from Ward 80 in Umlazi, Zamani Mthethwa.

Ntuli was speaking at a media briefing held in Durban on Friday.

Party aims to dislodge ANC in KZN

The party also outlined its strategy to dislodge the ANC in KZN and the future of coalitions in the province in the run-up to the crucial 2024 elections.

As we meet here today [Friday], the IFP has recorded yet another astounding victory in Msunduzi, and we wish to once again thank all voters in KZN who continue to support the IFP.

“The IFP promises the people of KZN to offer more hope and rebuilding after the 2024 elections. The IFP will offer a strong hard working team to turn things around,” said Ntuli.