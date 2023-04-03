Steenhuisen calls for unity after being re-elected as DA’s federal leader

By Clive Ndou

DA federal leader John Steenhuisen returned to his top position after fighting off a challenge from former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, during the party’s two-day federal congress, which closed in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Steenhuisen, who urged Phalatse and other candidates defeated during Sunbday’s internal elections to “unite behind the newly-elected DA national leadership”, said the party will be forming an “opposition pact” against the ANC to ensure that the ruling party dropped below 50% in next year’s general elections.

The pact, which will include “like-minded parties” and civil society, Steenhuisen said, was the only way to “defeat the ANC and keep the EFF out”.

The ANC is currently in a coalition with the EFF in some municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Steenhuisen said it would be “doomsday” should voters allow a coalition between the ANC and EFF to govern the country after next year’s elections.

If elected to power, Steenhuisen warned, “the EFF will abolish property rights … It will plunge this country into a racial conflict”.

The only insurance against an EFF/ANC alliance is to vote for the DA.

He added that the DA now regarded the EFF as the official opposition’s “enemy number one”.

Steenhuisen said he would “immediately” after the congress, convene a meeting with “like-minded parties and civil society” to ensure that the opposition bloc against the ANC was put in place long before next year’s general elections.

The DA federal leader prevailed despite the circulation of disparaging WhatsApp messages on the eve of voting. DA federal congress presiding officer Greg Krumbock had to appeal to the congress delegates to ignore the negative messages about Steenhuisen.

The messages, which likened Steenhuisen to former president Jacob Zuma, blamed the DA federal leader for the party’s electoral support decline in recent years.

Under Steenhuisen, the party lost three million voters and dropped five points for a 21,66% result in the polls from 2019 to 2021.

While by late on Sunday it was still not clear where the anti-Steenhuisen message emanated, Phalatse, in an address to delegates earlier, had also likened Steenhuisen to Zuma.

Speaking after the announcement of the results, Phalatse, who also pointed out that the DA had not grown under Steenhuisen’s leadership, said she was waiting to see the party’s “growth plan”.

I hope there is a plan for growth.

While the DA elections team declared the internal elections, where Steenhuisen was elected as “free and fair”, Phalatse said she had some concerns around the “election processes”.

I have written to the presiding officer. It’s an internal matter.

By late on Sunday afternoon, the DA was yet to release information on the number of votes which each candidate received.

Steenhuisen, who hails from KwaZulu-Natal, served as the party’s interim leader from November 2019 to November 2020 following the resignation of then DA federal leader, Mmusi Maimane.

Following the DA 2020 federal congress, Steenhuisen was elected federal leader, defeating his rival, former DA KZN Legislature MPL, Mbali Ntuli. Ntuli and some DA leaders in KZN were at the time part of the organisation’s “black caucus” opposed to Steenhuisen.

However, since Steenhuisen’s 2020 victory over Ntuli, the KZN DA leadership has been united behind the party’s federal leader.

During the build-up to the federal congress, DA KZN chairperson Dean Macpherson hailed Steenhuisen as the “only candidate” who has what it takes to stand as DA presidential candidate in next year’s general elections.

DA members elected to key positions during yesterday’s voting include former Western Cape premier Helen Zille, who was re-elected the party’s federal council chairperson, former party national spokesperson Solly Malatsi and DA City of Cape Town councillor JP Smith, both of whom were elected to DA deputy federal chairperson positions.

Western Cape agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer was elected DA federal chairperson, while the party’s national finance spokesperson, Deon George, was elected federal finance chairperson.

Meanwhile, the DA in KZN received the best province award at the federal congress.