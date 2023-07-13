Umngeni mayor objects premier’s imbizo

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s imbizo, scheduled to take place in the DA-led uMngeni Municipality, has sparked a war of words between her and DA uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas.

Dube-Ncube, who accused the DA mayor of attempting to turn the uMngeni Municipality into a “no-go area” for the provincial government, will hold her imbizo in Mpophomeni Township in uMngeni on Saturday.

However, Pappas was of the view that the way Dube-Ncube went about convening the imbizo was irregular and tantamount to an abuse of power on her part.

The premier has used a ward councillor to book and pay for the venue for a provincial government event. This is highly irregular as the protocol and good financial management dictates that the officials in the office of the premier should coordinate with the municipality.

Despite Dube-Ncube having stated that the planned imbizo was a provincial government event, Pappas said documents linked to the gathering suggested that it was in fact an ANC event.

“This is disturbing considering that the premier is coming in her capacity as an elected representative and not as her party.

“This is a clear abuse of state resources for party political gain,” he said.

Responding to Pappas, Dube-Ncube, who dismissed the uMngeni mayor’s concerns, said the provincial government viewed the uMngeni mayor’s objections as an attempt to turn the municipality into an “independent state”.

Let us remind councillor Pappas that imbizos are platforms through which government interacts directly with communities, during which the highest executive leadership respond directly to issues raised by ordinary members of the public.

“Councillor Pappas must also be reminded that the ANC is the democratically elected governing party in South Africa and we will not allow him or anyone to subvert democratic outcomes and to balkanise our country back into apartheid-era fiefdoms and bantustans while we are in charge.”

The uMngeni Municipality was under the control of the ANC until the 2021 municipal elections, when the DA snatched the council from the ruling party.

Since the DA’s takeover, the two political parties have been embroiled in a bitter war of words.

The DA has been wanting to project the uMngeni Municipality — the only council in KZN run by the DA, as the province’s best-run municipality.

On the other hand, the ANC has been accusing the DA of using its majority at the council to advance the interests of the rich at the expense of the council’s poor residents.

DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers accused the ANC of doing everything in its power to undermine the DA-ran uMngeni Municipality — whose leaders he said have been able to turn the council around.

“The DA-governed uMngeni has clearly exposed the ANC failures.

“For the very first time, the municipality has a positive cash balance, wiping out the massive overdraft left by the ANC.

“For the very first time over 1 300 indigent grants have been allocated, compared to the almost 200 during the ANC administration,” he said.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo, who said izimbizos were legitimate government programmes, urged Pappas to be part of the Saturday event instead of “undermining” the work of government.

