uMngeni mayor under fire for defending R10 million defamation suit

Chris Ndaliso

Umgeni Mayor Chris Pappas has come under fire for defending a R10-million demand from a Durban law firm for defamation and reputational damage.

But, Pappas on Sunday confirmed his receipt of advice from the municipal lawyers that the statement he made about the law firm was not defamatory, and that there are good defences to the action and that the quantum claimed is entirely unjustified.

“The action will be defended. It should be mentioned that in response to the letter of demand, uMngeni’s lawyers invited Mhlanga Inc to deliver particulars of the agreement for payment to which multiple references are made in the letter of demand.

“The firm must also provide a full schedule of fees and supporting vouchers as well as any other information or representations which you consider would be of assistance to the uMngeni Local Municipality in its investigation,” said Pappas.

ALSO READ | uMngeni mayor and municipality sued for R10 million in damages

Mhlanga Incorporated, a Durban-based law firm, had sent a letter of demand dated October 10 alleging that Pappas had defamed the company and defamed its character following his public statements about the firm’s operational conduct.

Pappas publicly claimed that the firm, which was hired as an independent investigator to provide advice to council on corruption allegations that were levelled against former municipal manager Thembeka Cibane, had triple-charged the municipality for its services.

He reportedly said the municipality was saddled with a huge legal bill in the last financial year (2021/22) from Mhlanga Incorporated.

He is further alleged to have said a preliminary investigation revealed that Mhlanga Incorporated had seriously overcharged the municipality.

The Witness reported at the time that following the delivery of the Mhlanga report to the municipality, an invoice was delivered and after negotiations with the municipality, a fee of R1 360 450 (including VAT) was agreed upon and paid.

ALSO READ | Security called on disruptive member during uMngeni Mpac meeting

It said the figure was constituted by professional and reasonable hourly rates as follows: R3 500 for Mhlanga, R2 000 for an associate and R1 500 for a candidate attorney.

The law firm said the media statement by Pappas was published without any conclusive investigative report/process which properly and objectively considered the norms applied in the attorney’s profession in respect of, and an independent assessment of the reasonableness of the fees charged.

“The allegation conveyed that Mhlanga Inc is unethical, unprofessional, dishonest and lacks integrity. The statement also purports the firm as engaging in irregular and unlawful tactics in its recovery of fees for professional services rendered,” said the firm in the letter of demand.

On using council funds to challenge the demand, Pappas said it was an illogical statement by the opposition to say he must use his own funds for the purpose.

ALSO READ | uMngeni Municipality needs to ‘decrease costs’, says mayor Pappas

He said as the mayor, he is the spokesperson of the municipality. Following the opposition’s logic would mean that anytime there is an action by a legal structure against a municipal person, then the person would have to cover the costs.

“That defeats the point of having regulated structures and delegated powers protected by laws and policies,” he said.

ANC caucus leader in Umgeni Thulani Mthalane said in their recent council meeting they reiterated that the matter about the amount paid to the legal firm for its services be kept confidential.

“The mayor knew that this was a confidential matter and he decided to shoot his mouth in public. We will not comment lest we attract more lawsuits. It is hypocritical of him to get into this mess without the mandate of the council and use taxpayers’ money to fund his fight. We will look into this as a council.”