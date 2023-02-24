WATCH | EFF disrupt KZN’s Sopa after accusing premier of being a ‘liar’

Clive Ndou

EFF MPLs in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature were on Friday booted out of the provincial parliament.

This was after the party’s MPLs had disrupted Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s State of the Province Address (Sopa).

The MPLs, who were removed by members of the SAPS from the venue where the Sopa was being delivered at Pietermaritzburg’s Oval Cricket Stadium, had refused to be addressed by Dube- Ncube, whom the red beret claimed is a “liar”.

As Dube-Ncube started delivering her Sopa, EFF MPLs and the party’s provincial chairperson, Mongezi Twala, said the premier cannot be allowed to address MPLs as she “lied”.

“When she was at the National Assembly recently, she told the house that President Cyril Ramaphosa allocated R1 billion to the KZN flood victims.

There is no such, she lied under oath. We can’t be addressed by a liar.

After Mongezi’s request, other EFF MPLs raised several points of order.

KZN Legislature Speaker, Nontembeko Boyce, ruled that the EFF MPLs’ points of order were not relevant.

The conduct of the EFF MPLs in the KZN Legislature was similar to those of their EFF counterparts in the National Assembly, who have developed a reputation for disrupting Ramaphosa’s State of the Province Address (Sopa).

After numerous warnings by Boyce for EFF MPLs to desist from disrupting the Sopa were not heeded, security officials were then called in to remove the MPLs.

Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who was part of the guests attending the Sopa, had to be escorted out of the venue after the situation had turned ugly.