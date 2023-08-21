‘We’re still in charge,’ insists ANCWL KZN

By Clive Ndou

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) KZN provincial leadership is planning to challenge the decision to remove it from office.

This after ANCWL secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba issued a letter on Friday disbanding the KZN ANCWL leadership.

However, the ANCWL provincial leadership, which was elected during a provincial conference held in Durban two weeks ago, on Sunday said it was still in charge.

“Up to this point, there has been no formal communication from the national ANCWL regarding the alleged nullification of conference outcomes.

“Should the contents of the circulating letter prove accurate, the elected ANCWL PEC is committed to pursuing due processes as outlined in the party’s constitution, which include initiating an appeal with the ANC national executive committee (NEC),” Zamazulu Sokhabase, who was elected ANCWL provincial secretary at the conference, said.

The ANC Women’s League’s decision to disband its KwaZulu-Natal structure has also left the newly-elected ANCWL Harry Gwala regional leadership in limbo.

At the time of its disbandment on Friday, the ANCWL provincial executive committee (PEC) had already issued instructions to ANCWL regional structures to hold their respective conferences.

While other ANCWL regions put their conferences on hold following the ANCWL national leadership’s announcement that it has disbanded the league’s KZN PEC, members of the ANCWL in the Harry Gwala region — which includes the Mzimkhuzulu Municipality — had already elected new league regional leaders at a conference held on Friday.

We don’t know what will happen now given that the national leadership has disbanded the PEC which ordered us to convene our conference.

“What makes the national leadership’s decision difficult to digest is that they never consulted before disbanding the PEC — it came out of the blue,” an ANCWL member from the region said.

The ANC Youth League in the region said it did not believe that the ANCWL’s regional conference was irregular. “As the ANCYL in the Harry Gwala region we congratulate the newly-elected ANCWL regional leadership.

“We have full confidence in the newly-elected ANCWL regional leadership, and are of the view that it will play a major role as we prepare for next year’s general elections,” ANC women’s wing Harry Gwala region spokesperson Nomusa Phungula said.

In its letter sent out by Nqaba, the league’s national executive committee (NEC) did not give reasons for its decision. “The officials of the NEC will be coming to KwaZulu-Natal to meet with the officials of the ANC and structures of the ANCWL this coming week,” Nqaba said in her letter addressed to ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.

The letter came a few days after the ANCWL provincial conference convenor, Pemmy Majodina, had indicated that a number of legitimate conference delegates were barred from casting their votes at the gathering.

Prior to the election of the now disbanded ANCWL KZN leadership, the provincial league was being led by an interim leadership structure referred to as the provincial task team (PTT).

However, as things stand, the PTT is no longer in office.

ANC MP Thembeka Mchunu, who prior to the ANCWL provincial conference was the PTT spokesperson, confirmed that members of the PTT are currently not in charge of the ANCWL in the province.

“As such, any questions related to the ANCWL in KZN should be directed at the ANCWL national leadership,” she said.