Why Dlamini-Zuma risked voting against party lines in Parliament

Clive Ndou

While the anti-President Cyril Ramaphosa stance adopted by ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma could land her in trouble, it is likely to win her votes at the party’s crucial national elective conference due to kick off in Johannesburg on Friday.

Dlamini-Zuma, who is also the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) minister, has recently been critical of Ramaphosa, particularly around the manner in which the president handled the Phala Phala farm robbery matter.

ALSO READ | ANC leadership structure want disciplinary action against Dlamini-Zulu

On Tuesday Dlamini-Zuma toughened her anti-Ramaphosa stance when she defied an ANC national executive committee (NEC) resolution directing all ANC MPs to vote against an independent panel report recommending that Parliament should consider instituting impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa over his role in the Phala Phala scandal.

Dlamini-Zuma, who was joined by four other ANC MPs, voted in favour of Parliament instituting impeachment processes against Ramaphosa. Dlamini-Zuma’s decision to turn against Ramaphosa came a few weeks after results from ANC branch candidate nomination processes had showed that party members from across the country — including in her home province of KwaZulu-Natal — had ditched her as their preferred presidential candidates.

In the 2017 ANC national elective conference, where Dlamini-Zuma, who has been part of former president Jacob Zuma’s faction, was nominated by the majority of party branches across the country.

However, this time around, the Zuma camp — which is also part of the broader ANC faction called the radical economic transformation (RET) — dumped her.

Part of the key reasons advanced by the RET faction for ditching Dlamini-Zuma was that since 2017 she has not participated in the campaign to dislodge Ramaphosa from power.

ALSO READ | ANC PMB Parliamentarian, Mervyn Dirks, insists he’s not undisciplined

Unlike other RET members, such as suspended ANC secretary general, Ace Magashule, who since Ramaphosa’s election at the 2017 national elective conference has been consistent in lambasting Ramaphosa’s leadership, Dlamini-Zuma’s former supporters claim that she has been quiet throughout that five year period.

Dlamini-Zuma’s supporter endorsed Mkhize instead

As a result, Dlamini-Zuma’s supporters resolved to endorse an alternative presidential candidate, former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, instead of her.

The ANC RET faction’s decision to dump Dlamini-Zuma was largely the reason she could not garner enough party branch support to qualify to contest Ramaphosa at the current elective conference.

Realising that her supporters within the RET had dumped her, Dlamini-Zuma embarked on a campaign to win back support. Given that all along Dlamini-Zuma was aware that her supporters in the ANC RET faction were anti-Ramaphosa, the only way she could appease them was through attacking Ramaphosa in public.

ALSO READ | ANC MPs divided over Ramaphosa’s impeachment

Now that she has proved to her supporters that she is not scared to take on Ramaphosa, it is highly likely that they would return the favour by supporting her bid to be elected from the floor at the conference.

Should 25% of the ANC conference delegates endorse her candidacy, Dlamini-Zuma’s name would be included in the ballot at the conference.

Should members of the RET endorse her candidacy, she would, like Mkhize, get an opportunity to formally challenge Ramaphosa for the ANC top spot.

This would be despite the fact that her antics have come at a cost, given that the ANC national leadership has since resolved to institute disciplinary proceedings against her for defying party orders.