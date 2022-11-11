Freshwater fishing picks up due to influx of summer rain

Jan Korrubel

Freshwater fishing has been great.

The bass are enjoying the influx of summer rain, the carp are playing around, the trout are still feeding even on the hottest day, and the Sterkfontein season is upon us.

Bass fishing is gaining popularity in KwaZulu-Natal with a lot of new anglers realising how much fun it is catching bass. There are plenty of venues around and asking your local fishing shop will often result in finding new venues right on your doorstep.

Topwater fishing has seen some amazing results in all of the KZN dams. Hollowbody frogs are fantastic, particularly in the weedy dams.

These virtually weedless baits allow you to fish in the wildest areas and not get stuck. Remember to use a good quality braid of at least 50lb in weedy waters. From the bass waters, Albert Falls produced a couple of good fish of around the 2,5 kg mark recently.

Michael from the shop had a couple of days on Midmar last week, and reported that while there was nothing to write home about size-wise, plenty of fun was had with the small fish, and he reports that there is a ton of them around. The carp fishing around KZN has been great this past week. The warmer weather has pushed up a lot of weed growth and the carp have been enjoying the new grazing opportunities. READ MORE Msunduzi municipal manager cracking the whip on city’s employment processes

Fruity and sweet have been the way to go and just in case, throw in some garlic in the box in case the cold front has the fish down. On the trout side, the stillwaters are still fishing well with the high altitude lakes producing the best results.

Remember that these fish are sensitive to heat so make sure you get them back quickly if the water is a bit warm. This will make sure we limit the amounts of unnecessary deaths.

On the river side, good rains — which makes for wet (unhappy) anglers — have seen the disappearance of anglers.

After a visit out to the Dargle this past weekend to inspect the Umgeni River for a clinic/guide session this week, I can confirm that most of the rivers are unplayable. The water is dirty and high … on the lower to middle sections at least that is.

There was word of some clean water higher up earlier in the week, but I suspect that this week’s precipitation probably put an end to any prospects there.

I would say the same for the middle reaches of the Mooi River, even though this has just been re-opened after reaching an acceptable level of flow. No word or reports from the Bushmans River, which is no doubt telling in itself. The dates for the river clinic hosted by the Natal Fly Fishers Club is set for the last weekend of the month (November 25-27). The clinic will be based in the central Midlands, with the Mooi River in close proximity for the fishing.

On the stillwaters, it’s nothing ventured, nothing gained. With fish of over 50 cm/19,5 inches being reported, these intrepid anglers were definitely on the gain side of things.

Surprisingly after the rains, water temperatures are on the warm side, one angler reporting 20° Celsius and “took care not to remove the fish from the water, to facilitate quick release”.

As mentioned last week, wet lines (i.e. intermediate and full-sink) are the order of the day as fish will be on the bottom looking for a source of cooler water.

With Sterkfontein season on the go, this week’s meeting of the Natal Fly Dressers Society had visiting tyer Gerhard Goosen demonstrate one of his hopper patterns.

The fly is a recent development off Gerhard’s vice, and was as yet unnamed. Club members quickly dubbed it “The Proper Hopper” from its lifelike properties.

Meanwhile, the Complete Fly Fisherman magazine hosts an annual Sterkies weekend, and this took place this past weekend. While the angling was reportedly tough, there were some solid bars of gold brought to the net. In order to catch Sterkies at its best, watch the weather and look for a couple of days straight of sunshine and warm weather — this will get the fish active and feeding. On the salt side, the offshore facets have been producing a lot of news.

There have been plenty of competitions and some amazing catches. Beyond the north border the Paindane competition saw some amazing fishing. The OET has also just taken place with some beautiful billfish caught.

Most of the north coast has seen good fishing with the Garrick keeping most of the guys busy. The section from Salmon Bay to the Tongaat river mouth has been the most productive. With the recent rains, there is plenty of dirty water being pumped into the sea.

Try to fish along the edges for the best results.

The central coast has seen a bit more action this week with most people venturing back as the sewage situation gets a bit better.

Tuna remain the constant target with most trips seeing good results. In very good news, the dorado are here and ready to eat. Trolling skirted lures is the best way to cover ground and target the summer gamefish.

Throwing the skipbait into the spread can often convince them to bite and hold on.

The south coast has not had much in the line of reporting … With the competitions up north, most anglers have been putting time in along the north coast. The shoal has seen some very good fishing with good conditions allowing even the smaller vessels access. The dorado and tuna have been there with the odd big wahoo hanging around. Pinks and purples have been the most productive colours. The rock and surf fishing has officially transformed into summer mode.

Guys please respect the fish you are catching! It is not worth injuring/maiming a fish just to get a better picture.

Make sure to keep your flatfish flat on the ground and do not lift or flip them. Please. The north coast has seen a lot of good action on both the edible and inedible fronts.

The key has been making the most of the conditions and gaps in the weather. Look to fish just before the westerly wind and you should see better results.

The beaches and points along the north coast have started seeing good sandies and flatfish with fleshy fish baits producing the best results. The areas around Sodwana and Cape Vidal have been the go-to spots.

The central coast is still fishing well with some good flatfish and grey sharks being landed. The Garrick are still around, with live mullet producing the goods on most mornings. The basin area is still fishing well and is a great place to take younger anglers to give them a chance at their first inedible.

Smaller baits will allow you to throw further so try a redeye head with cutlets instead of a mackerel. The south coast has seen some of the summer inedibles but most of the fish caught/reported down south have been edibles. The bronze bream are still top of the list with most of the coast seeing good results. Pink and red prawn are both working so try combining the two.

The Garrick and kingfish are feeding around the river mouths and have been smashing topwater plugs. Make sure to fish in the early hours of the day to maximise your opportunities. Please send any info about fishing or fish caught in your area to mike.pereira@kingfisher.co.za.