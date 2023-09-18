Khumalo, Mthiyane win Msunduzi Half Marathon

By Witness Reporter

The inaugural Msunduzi Half Marathon hit the tar on Sunday and its top honours went the way of Lungelo Khumalo among the men and Sinothile Mthiyane in the women’s category.

The race was organised by Maritzburg City Athletics Club and drew 750 participants, with the 21,1 km distance accompanied by 10 km and 5 km options.

ALSO READ | Howick coach slams KZNA for decision to leave out youngsters for SA Champs trip

The main race started at the City Hall and finished at Msunduzi Athletics Stadium.

It saw Khumalo triumph in one hour, seven minutes and 19 seconds for the Excel Running Club. Just behind him were Ndumiso Sokhela (Maxed Elite) in 1:08,24 and Dion Ross in 1:11,37.

In the women’s section, Mthiyane (Ulundi Striders) came home in 1:35,38.

Joining her on the podium were Pauline Rainbird (Hilton Harriers, 1:52,03) and Bronwyn Goosen (Save Orion, 1:54,05).

ALSO READ | KZN athletics clubs urged to ‘stick to the basics’ when hosting races

The 10 km race was won by Sithembiso Mqhele (men, 32,31) and Nosive Kekelana (women, 44,05).

In the 5 km, the winners were Ntuthuko Khumalo (men, 18:59) and Sibusiswe Ndlela (women, 29:02).