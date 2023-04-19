Springbok and Sharks captain Siya Kolisi to receive SA’s top national honours award

By Jerry Barnes

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent announcement that Springbok and Sharks captain Siya Kolisi will be among those honoured with national orders later this month, is opening doors for people to take sport more seriously.

That’s according to the president of the KwaZulu-Natal Sports Confederation, Pietermaritzburg-born Thami Mchunu.

ALSO READ | Kolisi to join French club Racing 92 later this year

Mchunu said most people are aware of this “special and lifetime” award but were not aware that sportspeople could be honoured in this way.

“We were all under the impression that only political stalwarts are honoured by the president.”

He said Ramaphosa’s decision to honour the national captain is a “big” encouragement to the sporting fraternity, especially to young up-and-coming athletes.

“This is a huge learning curve for women and men in sport, especially those that are still attending development academies. You must always take your sport seriously because one day it will be your career. You may be playing sport somewhere in the bundus in Zululand, Ixopo and even right here in Henley, you will never know who is watching you and where you are likely to end up.

Look at Siya Kolisi’s history and his career’s journey. It’s just unbelievable — whoever thought one day the president would decide to [honour] our national hero.

The UKZN head coach Jason Oliphant praised the president’s “bravery” in honouring Kolisi with the “highest” award in the land. Oliphant also believes that Kolisi is not only or just a role model to the country and to all the youngsters, but his career and history mean a lot and provide lessons to all athletes.

ALSO READ | Kolisi moves to give back to young rugby talent

“This is the highest award in the country and recognises Siya’s contributions both on and off the field. If you look at his life so far and how he continued to make himself available for others out there, this award is richly deserved by him … an inspiration,” said Oliphant.

The presidency announced that Kolisi would be bestowed the “Order of Ikhamanga” in gold for his inspirational leadership and contribution to rugby.

Known as the highest award in the country, it recognises persons who have contributed to the advancement of democracy in the country.

The presidency also announced that former UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza were among the 11 new members appointed to the advisory council responsible for advising Ramaphosa on nominating South Africans and foreign nationals to be awarded national orders.

The presidency said: “We congratulate the recipients and urge all South Africans to join us in celebrating these exceptional South Africans and distinguished friends of South Africa.”

The national orders award ceremony will be held on April 28.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Sport, Arts and Culture said it is excited at the news.