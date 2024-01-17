Gimmethegreenlight Magic: Koster Family’s legacy continues with Klawervlei’s 24 star yearlings sale

The Koster family have been running Klawervlei since the 1950s, with the third generation, John, currently at the helm, continuing the mission of breeding champion racehorses.

Klawervlei Stud will dispatch 24 yearlings to the Cape Racing Sales, CPYS powered by Tattersalls, to be staged on 25 January at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Klawervlei is situated just east of Bonnievale on the banks of the Breede River, where the unique climate and mineral-rich soils are an ideal environment for raising thoroughbreds.

The Koster family have been running Klawervlei since the 1950s, with the third generation, John, currently at the helm, continuing the mission of breeding champion racehorses.

Lot 136 will generate plenty of interest, being a Gimmethegreenlight filly out of Cupid and thus a half-sister to G1 Queens Plate winner Vardy (Equus Champion miler in 2019/20) and a full sister to Universal (game 2nd when injured in the G1 Cape Derby.)

ALSO READ: What gloom? The racehorse market is doing rather well, thank you

Lot 65 is another Gimmethegreenlight, a colt out of Return Flight, the Equus Champion two-year-old filly in SA in 2018/18.

Lot 110 is also a “Gimme” filly out of Equus Champion 2-year-old All Is Secret, who swept the boards in 2011/12. This is a famous family – 2nd dam, Secret of Victoria (through G1 Alan Robertson’s heroine, All Is Secret) and 3rd dam, Mystic Spring, produced two champions in Bela Bela & Rabiya. G1 Cape Racing Guineas in 2023 was won by Snow Pilot, also heralding from this esteemed family.

ALSO READ: Time for a sun dance for the Matchem match-up

Vercingetorix progenies are greatly prized – Lot 109 is by that sire out of Captain Al mare, Alascan Maiden. This cross has produced 7% SW to runners, including Vernichey, who has just been sold to Australia for GNS 250,000 (about R5,900,000). This filly can also create a stir.

Jo’s Bond was a true speedball, winning the G2 Southern Cross Stakes and seven other dashes. Lot 33, her third foal, is by G1 Computaform Sprint king, Rafeef. By coupling speed with speed, expectations are that this bay bullet will fly.

Lot 53 by Captain Of All ex, G3 winner Orator’s Daughter; Lot 112 by Gimmethegreenlight ex Al Zahra (who produced the well-performed G2 winner Desert Rhythm) has the conformation of a superstar; lot 132 is a deft mix of speed (What A Winter) and stamina (dam Coby won 7 races up to 2850m.)

ALSO READ: Globe is ready to rock

Lot 111 is a stunning Trippi filly ex-a Captain Al mare; Trippi is enjoying his best year ever late in his stallion career.

For further enquiries as the sales date approaches, contact John Koster (082 880 7943) or Tracey Nash (066 185 7197).

For racing queries and sales queries, contact Justin Vermaak at justin@caperacing.co.za or Janine van Blerk at janine@caperacing.co.za