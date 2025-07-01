South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Sassa grants: Here are the July payment dates and amounts

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

4 minute read

1 July 2025

08:18 am

Payments are expected to be made in phases over three days to avoid overcrowding at pay points and ATMs.

SASSA Grants: Here are the July payment dates and amounts

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: Sassa.co.za

With half the year over, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced its July payment schedule, which will be welcomed by beneficiaries.

Payments are expected to be made in phases over three days to avoid overcrowding at pay points and ATMs.

Grants

More than 18 million people rely on grants from Sassa, as many households navigate a constrained budget and a tough economic climate in their battle to make ends meet.

Payment dates

Sassa revealed the official payment dates for social grants for July 2025, on Monday, along with updated monthly amounts for beneficiaries.

  • Older persons’ grants will be paid first, on 2 July
  • Disability grants will be paid on 3 July
  • Children’s grants will be paid on 4 July
  •  Any other grants linked to these accounts will be paid on the same day as the primary grant.

ALSO READ: Ten of 11 accused in Sassa R260 million fraud case granted bail

Patience

Sassa has also taken the initiative to improve the safety and experience of grant recipients, encouraging beneficiaries to be patient.

“There is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day. Once the money is in the account, it will remain there until it is needed,” Sassa said.

This approach aims to reduce long queues and ensure smoother distribution processes across all collection points throughout the country.

Amounts

These are the grant amounts:

  • Old Age Grant – R2 315
  • War Veterans Grant – R2 335
  • Disability Grant – R2 315
  • Care Dependency Grant – R2 315
  • Foster Child Grant – R1 250
  • Child Support Grant – R560
  • Grant-in-Aid – R560

Precautions

With the proliferation of online scams and cybercrime on the rise, Sassa urged recipients to remain vigilant against scams and fraud.

Beneficiaries have been advised to keep their Sassa cards and PINs secure and never share personal information with anyone.

Sassa distributes grants through bank deposits, Sassa/Postbank cards and at selected retail outlets, including Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite and Checkers.

ALSO READ: Sassa millions ‘heist’ in Rosebank underground car park

Read more on these topics

children disability Editor’s Choice Grants old age SASSA SRD grant South African Social Security Agency (SASSA)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Sassa grants: Here are the July payment dates and amounts
Opinion DA’s ‘Kool-Aid’ moment risks GNU stability
Politics No party will pull out of the GNU, experts say
Opinion Bara hospital: The good, bad and ugly
Celebs And Viral Purpose over party: Charlize Theron slams Jeff Bezos‘ $50m wedding, claims many in SA dying

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp