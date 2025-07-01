Sassa grants: Here are the July payment dates and amounts

Payments are expected to be made in phases over three days to avoid overcrowding at pay points and ATMs.

With half the year over, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced its July payment schedule, which will be welcomed by beneficiaries.

Payments are expected to be made in phases over three days to avoid overcrowding at pay points and ATMs.

Grants

More than 18 million people rely on grants from Sassa, as many households navigate a constrained budget and a tough economic climate in their battle to make ends meet.

Sassa revealed the official payment dates for social grants for July 2025, on Monday, along with updated monthly amounts for beneficiaries.

Older persons’ grants will be paid first, on 2 July

Disability grants will be paid on 3 July

Children’s grants will be paid on 4 July

Any other grants linked to these accounts will be paid on the same day as the primary grant.

ALSO READ: Ten of 11 accused in Sassa R260 million fraud case granted bail

Patience

Sassa has also taken the initiative to improve the safety and experience of grant recipients, encouraging beneficiaries to be patient.

“There is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day. Once the money is in the account, it will remain there until it is needed,” Sassa said.

This approach aims to reduce long queues and ensure smoother distribution processes across all collection points throughout the country.

Amounts

These are the grant amounts:

Old Age Grant – R2 315

War Veterans Grant – R2 335

Disability Grant – R2 315

Care Dependency Grant – R2 315

Foster Child Grant – R1 250

Child Support Grant – R560

Grant-in-Aid – R560

Precautions

With the proliferation of online scams and cybercrime on the rise, Sassa urged recipients to remain vigilant against scams and fraud.

Beneficiaries have been advised to keep their Sassa cards and PINs secure and never share personal information with anyone.

Sassa distributes grants through bank deposits, Sassa/Postbank cards and at selected retail outlets, including Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite and Checkers.

ALSO READ: Sassa millions ‘heist’ in Rosebank underground car park