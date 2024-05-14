Single-owner fine wines from all over the world up for grabs

With most vintages from the 2000s and 2010s on auction, this is a rare opportunity to purchase fine wines close to maturity.

The 207 lot auction is open for bidding and will close at one minute intervals from 6pm on Wednesday, 15 May. Picture: Supplied

Strauss & Co will be hosting the auction of a beautifully curated private cellar from a respected collector in our upcoming timed online wine auction.

This exclusive wine collection has recently been released from the deceased estate of a passionate wine-lover who, over a period of 25 years, meticulously collected and curated an enviable array of some of the world’s greatest names in wine.

He was a true vinophile who regularly travelled abroad to taste new vintages from the barrel and experience what the various regions had to offer. Collected over many decades, the cellar is rich with fine Burgundy and Bordeaux, along with other big names from around the world.

More than 30 producers from Burgundy, including Pierre-Yves Colin-Morey, Armand Rousseau and Comte de Vogue, are on offer.

Fine Bordeaux includes Petrus, Pichon-Lalande, and Vieux Certan, while the Rhône Valley is well represented with its famous domains, including Auguste Clape and Vieux Télégraphe.

The cellar includes Soldera, Sassicaia, Vega Sicilia, Krug and Sadie Family, with four bottles of rare Cordoba Crescendo and a GS 1966.

“A collection such as this one does not present itself often,” says Great Domaines managing director Derek Kilpin.

“This collector was pedantic in attention to detail and ensured all his wines were always transported and cellared in perfect conditions.”

The 207 lot auction is open for bidding and will close at one minute intervals from 6pm on Wednesday, 15 May.

Please note there are six sessions in this auction.

Session 1: Burgundy & Champagne; Session 2: Rhône; Session 3: Bordeaux; Session 4: Italy, Spain and Portugal; Session 5: Germany, Alsace, Loire, Australia; and Hungary; and Session 6: South Africa.

