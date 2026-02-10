SA winemaker takes global chenin blanc award for the second time

This elegant South African white wine is winning hearts and awards for all the right reasons.

If you’re a wine connoisseur, this one has to be on your best wine list!

The Spier Seaward Chenin Blanc 2024 is fast becoming a favourite among wine lovers who enjoy bottles that feel both special and easy to love.

Why is everyone talking about Spier Seaward Chenin Blanc 2024?

Johan Jordaan. Picture: Supplied

Spier Wines’ cellarmaster, Johan Jordaan, has again been honoured as the Master Chenin Blanc Winemaker. He received this recognition for the second consecutive year.

The award was presented at the prestigious Master Winemaker 100 event in Paris, France, on 9 February 2026.

This accolade highlights Spier’s status among the world’s top Chenin Blanc producers. In addition, it reinforces South Africa’s global reputation for excellence with this varietal.

To be included in the Master Winemaker 100, producers must first earn top medals in these tastings. This makes the recognition a true mark of quality and consistency.

Speaking of the wine, Jordaan says: “We plan the wine from the soil to the glass. We marry terroir with the style of wine we intend to make. Central to our winemaking philosophy is soil regeneration, nurturing living, resilient soils that support vine health over the long term.

“We do not pursue short-term yields. This approach aligns with Spier’s broader commitment to farming practices. We restore ecosystems, encourage biodiversity and allow vineyards to express their natural character.”

The release of the Spier Seaward Chenin Blanc 2024 also follows international recognition for the brand. This includes honours linked to the Master Winemaker 100.

Picture: Supplied

Now in its 13th year, this award is seen as one of the toughest and most respected in the wine world.

“As an eternal student of the craft, I believe success lies in building wines of integrity that are shaped by place, patience and a long-term commitment to the soil. In the case of Chenin Blanc, the Spier 21 Gables Chenin Blanc is crafted from a certified old vine carrying the history of the many hands that have nurtured the vines over decades. Exceptional Chenin Blancs involve the effort of many people and it’s for this very reason that this recognition belongs to our entire team. It’s truly a proud moment for all of us!”

It is a wine with a relaxed confidence, shaped by its coastal surroundings and made for moments that call for something a little more memorable.

The judging

What makes it different is how wines are judged. A panel of highly experienced tasters, including masters of wine and senior buyers, taste the wines blind.

Labels, regions and reputations are set aside. The focus is simply on what is in the glass.

The taste

Location and nature play an important role in the taste of the wine.

The grapes are grown in the Tygerberg Hills, just outside Cape Town. Here, cooling ocean breezes roll in from the Atlantic.

These breezes help the grapes ripen slowly, allowing flavours to develop naturally while keeping the wine fresh and lively. That sense of place comes through from the very first sip.

In description, on the nose, the wine feels generous and inviting.

Think ripe peach, soft apricot and gentle floral notes, with a hint of honeydew melon adding a touch of sweetness. It is fragrant without being overpowering, setting the tone for what follows on the palate.

When you taste it, the Chenin Blanc opens up beautifully. Ripe fruit flavours fill the mouth, balanced by a bright citrus lift.