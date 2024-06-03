Storage warehouses up for sale

PVA set to help clients get fair prices for assets going under the hammer.

Park Village Auctions (PVA) is bringing storage warehouses and truck yard in a secure industrial park in Germiston to market mid-June.

The sale stems from Cream Magenta 98 and Eldacc, currently in liquidation.

Clive Lazarus of PVA said: “Our aim with liquidation-related sales is to realise fair prices for our clients, enabling them to recoup as much liquidity as possible to pay employees and creditors.”

Starting at 11am on Tuesday, 11 June, PVA will auction five immovable properties occupying numbers 2, 4, 9, 10, and 11 Houtbaai Street, within Culverwell Park Industrial Park, Van Riebeeck Avenue, Elandshaven, Germiston.

The onsite proceedings are as follows:

At 11am, number 2 (ERF number 276, measuring 7 823m2). This newly-constructed double volume storage warehouse is divided into three sections with features such as a single-storey office building, an open-ended loading area, and a free-standing building with more office space.

Immediately after, number 4 (ERF number 274, measuring 2.3242 ha). This large double-volume storage or distribution warehouse includes A-grade offices with a reception, open and private offices, boardrooms, an auditorium, a kitchen, storerooms, a server room, cloakrooms, a staff entertainment and braai area.

Immediately after, number 9 (ERF numbers 136, 137 and 138, measuring 24 001m2) is occupied by a sizeable triple-volume storage warehouse with triple-volume loading areas and double-volume steel roller doors on both sides of the building accessible via a covered driveway.

After that, number 10 (ERF number 149, measuring 2 100m2), which is a vacant industrial stand with an above-ground Diesel tank mounted in a spillage bunding.

Followed by the final lot of the day, number 11 (ERF number 139, measuring 6 940m2).

This is a medium-sized manufacturing and storage warehouse and loading area with A-Grade offices featuring offices, a boardroom, a kitchen, a storeroom, a security room, a server room, cloakrooms and direct access to the warehouse.

There is also an onsite parking and yard area.

Lazarus expects the auction will attract a significant amount of buyers thanks to the location of the industrial premises in the heart of Elandshaven, easily accessible from the N17 and N3 near the Geldenhuys interchange.

For more information please visit Web References 1528 and 1549 at www.parkvillageauctions. co.za, call 011-789-4375 or e-mail: auctions@parkvillage.co.za.