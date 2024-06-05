Local News

Home » News » South Africa » Local News

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

1 minute read

5 Jun 2024

10:02 am

Community Chat: Why is the service at municipal centres so bad?

Have your say on today's big issue.

Emfuleni Local Municipality building in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg.

Emfuleni Local Municipality building in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Ekurhuleni councillors have slammed “poor service” at the municipality’s customer care centres, an issue that has plagued most, if not all, the country.

According to Germiston City News, councillors recently questioned a report that found most residents were satisfied with the service they got at these centres.

“Residents have complained about municipal staff’s bad attitude, arrogance, neglect, and prematurely closing cases that remain unresolved,” pointed out Councillor Gloria Ndinisa.

While some have had good experiences at these centres, most will no doubt agree that visiting these centres is often more frustrating than helpful.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE

Why is municipal service centre support so poor?

Share your thoughts on X and Facebook.

Read more on these topics

Editor’s Choice Germiston municipalities neglect service delivery

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community Chat: Why is the service at municipal centres so bad?
News Public protector probe confirms inadequate GBV measures by justice department
News ANC says NEC not divided over coalition talks after losing majority
Personal Finance Signing of Pension Funds Amendment Bill for two-pot retirement system imminent?
Crime Gunmen shoot six people, set fire to shack with two girls inside in Soshanguve

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES