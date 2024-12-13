Bulls face tough home fixture, Sharks and Stormers also up against it

Another daunting weekend awaits the South African teams in Europe's big club competitions.

It’s another big weekend in rugby, with the five big South African franchises all in action in the Champions Cup or second-tier Challenge Cup, all on Saturday.

Here then is a look at the form of the teams and our picks ahead of this weekend’s matches.

Champions Cup

Bulls v Northampton

Jake White’s Bulls are coming off a big loss to Saracens and will be desperate to hit back on home soil in this clash.

Northampton though beat the Bulls in the quarter-finals last year and go into this game on the back of a 38-8 win against Castres.

The pressure is all on the Bulls, who’ll want to avoid back-to-back defeats first-up in the competition they so desperately want to win.

Prediction: Northampton to win

Leicester v Sharks

Leicester lost to Bordeaux Begles while the Sharks beat Exeter last week so this is a tough one to call.

How will the Sharks go away from home, and how many Springbok players will coach John Plumtree throw into the action?

Leicester’s Handre Pollard is likely to be up against the Sharks’ Jordan Hendrikse in a key battle.

Prediction: Leicester to win

Harlequins v Stormers

Harlequins lost to Racing 92, while the Stormers lost to Toulon last week. It should be a spicy affair in London.

How will the Stormers go about keeping Harlequins No 10 Marcus Smith in check, especially with several of the Cape side’s first choice players out injured, forcing coach John Dobson to mix and match his selection.

Prediction: Harlequins to win

Challenge Cup

Lions v Pau

The Lions fielded a second-string team against Ospreys last week and took a beating, with several first-choice players back home preparing for this key home game.

Having made that selection decision, which back-fired, the Lions had better win this match. They’re the team under pressure this weekend.

Prediction: Lions to win

Cardiff Rugby v Cheetahs

The men from Bloemfontein drew with Perpignan last weekend and now face Cardiff, who they should beat, but in European club rugby, away from home, anything is possible.

For them to make a statement they, like the Lions, need to win this match at all costs.

Prediction: Cheetahs to win