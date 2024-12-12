Sharks will need to brace for Pollard factor

Handré Pollard's future at Leicester Tigers is uncertain, but if anyone can put aside pressure and focus on a game, it is him.

The Sharks will need to shut down Handré Pollard of Leicester Tigers. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

As the Sharks travel to Welford Road on Saturday, it will be on their minds to shut down the plays orchestrated by Leicester Tigers flyhalf Handrè Pollard.

Pollard is a regular in the Springbok squad with 80 caps and is a double World Cup winner. But this weekend he will compete for the English team against Springbok teammates at the Sharks in their Champions Cup pool match.

The match will be played in the same week Pollard admitted he is unsure of his domestic rugby future.

Pollard has ‘no idea’ about his future

While discussions are underway on whether his contract at Leicester will be renewed, Pollard told BBC Radio Leicester he has “no idea” where he will be going next.

Pollard joined Leicester in 2022 after time with French club Montpellier and Japan’s Red Hurricanes since leaving the Bulls in 2019.

“I can tell you the truth, I do not know yet what I’m doing or where I’m going. I’m just happy being at Leicester and I will enjoy every minute I have here,” the Bok said.

Pollard said he was leaving discussions with the club to his agent and hoped his contract situation would be resolved soon.

He spoke no further on the matter but if rumours are to be believed, Pollard could be set for a move to Tokyo Sungoliath, where SA teammate Cheslin Kolbe plays.

It is also reported that Leicester are planning for life without Pollard, and have expressed interest in acquiring Wales flyhalf Sam Costelow as his replacement.

What can be expected from Pollard this weekend

Pollard has 38 caps for Leicester and after such a successful international break, helping the Springboks win the Rugby Championship and go unbeaten on their UK tour, he is almost guaranteed a start on Saturday.

If one were to doubt his focus on the game, one should remember that the Springbok is no stranger to pressure.

At the 2023 Rugby World Cup Pollard was oozing big-match temperament when he stepped in for flailing Manie Libbok to kick at goal.

On the back of injury and little game time, Pollard scored 33 points in four matches at the World Cup, helping the side cross the line against France and England with his kicking.

The Sharks will likely have no say in Pollard’s goal kicking rate on Saturday, but they will look to shut him down in the field and not give away penalties anywhere near the posts.

In another matter, Leicester have announced the retirement of backline player Harry Simmons at just 27 years old. With 39 appearances for the club, he looked to play at the highest level for years still, before he suffered an eye injury in the Champions Cup in January.

ALSO READ: ‘It has been the most amazing seven years and counting’: Handré Pollard on his 7th wedding anniversary