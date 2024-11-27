Can Liverpool break their Real Madrid hoodoo?

Liverpool have not beaten Real Madrid since 2009.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet on Wednesday evening in one of the marquee fixtures of the group stages of this season’s Uefa Champions League.

The Reds have enjoyed an amazing start to the season under new Dutch coach Arne Slot, surging to the top of the English Premier League, and winning all of their four Champions League games so far.

Mohammed Salah’s contract situation at Liverpool is still up in the air. But that seems to have inspired the Egyptian to show why he is so valuable, with 12 goals and 10 assists already in all competitions this season.

At home, Liverpool will be favourites to get a win over Real, who have already lost two matches in this season’s Champions League. Real were beaten 1-0 at Lille in their first group match, and lost 3-1 at home to AC Milan in their most recent Champions League game.

The form of Carlo Ancelotti’s side has been far better in La Liga, though they still trail Barcelona by four points.

Real’s record against Liverpool in the Champions League is superb. They have won seven of the last eight meetings, including the 2018 and 2022 finals. In their last meeting, Real thrashed Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in the last 16 of the 2023 Champions League.

Liverpool’s last win over Real came about 15 years ago, in the last 16 of the 2009 Champions League. Still, that has to turn around sometime, and on form, this would be the moment for it to happen.

Champions League Predictions

Liverpool 2 Real Madrid 1

Aston Villa 0 Juventus 1