Arsenal deliver Champions League statement of intent: Arteta

"I'm very happy. It's a big result against a big opponent. We wanted to make that statement," Arteta said.

Arsenal’s Brazilian defender #06 Gabriel Magalhaes (2nd left) celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during the UEFA Champions League, league phase day 5 football match against Sporting CP at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, on Tuesday. Photo: FILIPE AMORIM / AFP

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal delivered a Champions League statement of intent with their 5-1 demolition of Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.

Arteta had demanded a dynamic display from his team ahead of their trip to the Jose Alvalade stadium and they responded in style.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard lifted the Gunners into seventh place in the revamped Champions League as they chase a place in the last 16.



It was Arsenal’s biggest away win in the Champions League since Arsene Wenger’s men thrashed Inter Milan by the same scoreline in 2003.

“I felt really good energy and belief before the match. The first half was exceptional, you have to put it into practice.

“We were really clever, really intelligent and really efficient.

“After we conceded, we showed a lot of personality to bring the game back. Then we scored the fourth goal and that’s when the game changed again.”

Ending Sporting’s 18-game unbeaten start to the season in all competitions, just weeks after the Portuguese champions had crushed Manchester City 4-1 in Lisbon, served notice that Arsenal are back on track following a damaging slump.

The Gunners have fallen nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, but last weekend’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest was the first sign of a revival that gathered pace against Sporting.

While Arsenal will still need a huge surge to win their first English title since 2004, Arteta can take heart from a dynamic display he rated as their best away-day in Europe since he took charge five years ago.

– ‘So much courage’ –

“For sure, especially against opposition we played at their home, who have not lost a game in 18 months, so to play with the level, the purpose and the fluidity we showed today, I am very pleased,” said Arteta.

“The team played with so much courage, because they are so good. When I’m watching them live they are so good.

“The performance was there a few times when we have played big teams. That’s the level that we have to be able to cope and you have to make it happen, and that creates belief.”

Urging Arsenal to replicate the passion and intensity they showed against Sporting as they look to win the Champions League for the first time, Arteta added: “When you play in this competition against these team you have to enjoy it.

“What I loved about this team is the way that they flowed. They played with purpose. If you want to be challenging for big trophies you have to be consistent.”

Martin Odegaard didn’t get on the scoresheet but the Gunners captain — back to his best after a lengthy injury absence — was a key figure with his astute passing, high-tempo pressing and clever movement.

Saka admitted Odegaard was sorely missed after the midfielder suffered an ankle problem on international duty with Norway in September.

“He’s an unbelievable player. The day he returned, there was a big smile on my face,” Saka said.

“You can see the chemistry we have. I hope he stays fit for the rest of the season.”



Saka was equally significant in Arsenal’s rampage in Lisbon, linking with Odegaard time and again to torment the overwhelmed Sporting defence.

“This is where we belong. We’ve shown the level we can play at,” Saka said. “Everyone was top, I’m really proud of all the boys.”