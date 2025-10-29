England tipped to topple Proteas in Women’s World Cup semi-final

In the second semi-final on Thursday, Australia are the favourites to beat India.

South African cricket fans will be hopeful the women’s Proteas of Laura Wolvaardt will have shaken off the big defeat suffered to England in their opening game of the World Cup in India at the start of the month when the teams meet again on Wednesday, this time in the semi-finals.

In their opening game of the tournament, England hammered the Proteas by 10 wickets after bowling out the South Africans for 69 and then chasing down the target without losing a wicket.

The Proteas then went on an unbelievable unbeaten run of five matches to qualify for the semi-finals. In their last group game, however, at the weekend, they lost badly to Australia, going down by seven wickets after being bowled out for 97.

The winner between the Proteas and England on Wednesday will meet the winner between Australia and India, who play each other on Thursday, in the final this coming weekend.

Wolvaardt and her players will look to find the form that saw them beat the likes of India and New Zealand in the group stages. Key players are the captain, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Betway has the Proteas women at 3.25 to win their semi-final, while England are at 1.35.

There are a number of options for punters to consider, including Top Batter and Top Bowler. Keep an eye on the Betway website for all the available options.

In Thursday’s second semi-final, Australia are the hot favourites to advance to the final, at 1.37 to win, while India are 3.05.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.