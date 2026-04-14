Minister De Lille unveils upgraded Agulhas Lighthouse Precinct in Western Cape

The Agulhas Lighthouse Precinct is located at the southernmost tip of Africa.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille unveiled the newly built tourism facilities at the Agulhas National Park’s Lighthouse precinct in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

The Agulhas Lighthouse Precinct development is a collaborative tourism infrastructure investment between the Department of Tourism and South African National Parks (SANParks).

History of the Agulhas Lighthouse

The Agulhas Lighthouse Precinct was developed to enhance the visitor experience, stimulate local economic development, and strengthen the destination’s competitiveness.

The Precinct is located at the southernmost tip of Africa.

“The Agulhas National Park conserves a uniquely biodiverse natural environment, and the rich culture of the Khoisan community dating back to the 1800s,” the department said.

The beauty of Agulhas Lighthouse

The Agulhas Lighthouse Precinct is a popular destination for maritime history enthusiasts and visitors who enjoy immersive cultural experiences offered in the neighbouring towns, not forgetting the breathtaking coastal views.

Newly built facilities include a 60-seater restaurant, an interpretation centre and various visitor amenities.

Projects that benefit the community

These newly built infrastructure facilities will enhance the historic Agulhas Lighthouse precinct and surrounds, positioning it as a premier destination within the Overberg region.

This is just one of the department’s initatives that highlight the socio-economic impact of infrastructure projects in creating employment opportunities, skills transfer, and SMME empowerment in tourism communities