Horse racing best bets, Friday 15 September 2023

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips. Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

FAIRVIEW POLYTRACK

BEST BET

RACE 7 NO 4 CAPTAIN CASANOVA – WIN

Captain Casanova picked up a massive eight-point penalty for a smashing last win. He quickened like a good horse and clearly enjoys the Polytrack. This is a tougher task but he should be up to it.

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 12 PERSISTANCE – EACH-WAY

Cape Town-based trainer Mike Stewart has done best over the years around this time and is always a danger when sending a horse to Port Elizabeth. Persistance represents him this time and he could be of some value at odds of 10-1.