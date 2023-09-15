Charles Dickens to write a new chapter in dazzling carpets of wildflowers

Durbanville’s Spring Country Series has early hiccup, but plenty of thrills are coming.

Durbanville is sure to get racing fans excited this month. Picture: iStock

The anticipated run of Charles Dickens, South Africa’s highest-rated racehorse, in the Matchem Stakes at the end of the month will put a cherry on top of an extended spring programme at Durbanville.

The pastoral course’s annual season in the limelight – now named the Hollywoodbets Spring Country Series – started on Wednesday this week with a healthy 10-race programme. Trainer Candice Bass-Robinson landed a four-timer and set out a marker for the rest of the term.

Racing postponed to Monday

The Durbanville sojourn has now been extended to mid-November due to delays in renovation work at Kenilworth – Western Cape’s premier racetrack. That venue is, of course, undergoing major upgrades and adaption, with changes that promise to turn it into a popular entertainment mecca.

Unfortunately, the first big Saturday meeting of the series has been postponed until Monday because of rain. This has put a small dampener on Cape Racing’s florid marketing, in which it has spoken of “dazzling carpets of wildflowers flooding the landscape as far as the eye can see in a glorious celebration of colour”.

Such lame hype is regrettable, but the racing will make up for it – and, to be fair, old Durbanville is indeed a scenic and pleasant spot.

Crowd-pullers

The 2000m Settlers Trophy on 23 September and the 1400m Matchem and Diana Stakes on the 30th promise to be crowd-pullers. These races have traditionally been pipe-openers for top horses starting summer campaigns – such as subsequent Hollywoodbets Durban July victor Belgarion a few years back.

The Settlers meeting is linked to the Heritage Day public holiday and has been given a “Braai and Gallop” theme – with a potjiekos competition among many “vibrant” sideshow highlights.

Early entries for the Settlers include the useful Justin Snaith-trained pair Somerset Maugham and Triple Time and, interestingly, Otto Luyken from KwaZulu-Natal trainer Gareth van Zyl’s new satellite yard in Cape Town.

The delayed return to Kenilworth means dates of a number of feature events have been changed. The Cape’s seven-meeting Festival of Racing will commence on November 26 and end with the Grade 1 WSB Cape Derby on February 24.

The racing and social highlight of the festival will be the Grade 1 WSB Cape Town Met scheduled for day six, January 27, alongside the Grade 1 Cape Flying Championship, the Grade 1 Majorca Stakes and the Grade 3 Western Cape Stayers.