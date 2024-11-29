Sharks to end losing run against Stormers?

And, the Bulls and Lions face tough matches in Ireland on Saturday.

A bumper sporting weekend lies ahead, with the United Rugby Championship back after a month-long break following the Test international in the northern hemisphere.

For the punters, here are some thoughts on the weekend’s action.

Sharks v Stormers (Saturday 5pm)

Though the margins have been small, the Stormers have never lost to the Sharks in the URC, winning five in a row after their first URC derby in January 2022 ended in a draw.

In their last two games the Sharks beat Munster and Glasgow, both former champions, while the Stormers have lost just one local derby since December 2021.

Prediction: Sharks to win

Connacht v Bulls (Saturday 7.30pm)

The Irish team are always tough at home and have a good record against the SA sides and with three wins out of six this season will be favourites to beat the Bulls, who’re four from five.

Prediction: Connacht to win

Munster v Lions (Saturday 9.35pm)

The Irish giants will be looking to avoid a fourth successive defeat for the first time since the 2003/04 season and know they have never lost a home game to a South African team in the URC. While the Lions have made a great start to their season, they’ll come unstuck in Limerick.

Prediction: Munster to win

Other matches this weekend

Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets (Friday 9.35pm)

Defending champions Glasgow are four wins from six and should prove too strong for Scarlets, who are three from six and enjoying a relatively good season so far.

Prediction: Glasgow to win

Ulster v Leinster (Friday 9.35pm)

This is a tough one to call. Leinster are again the team to beat, having gone six from six, but away from home against Ulster and with the national players missing, it could be a tight one.

Prediction: Leinster to win

Cardiff Rugby v Dragons (Saturday 7.15pm)

Cardiff are eighth and the Dragons 15th in the standings, but this is a local derby so there will be plenty of passion involved here. Cardiff may prove too strong.

Prediction: Cardiff to win

Edinburgh v Benetton (Saturday 9.35pm)

Another toughie … Edinburgh are only 10th with two wins from their six games, but they’re at home. Benetton meanwhile are 11th, also with two wins, but they found some good form before the break.

Prediction: Edinburgh to win

Zebre v Ospreys (Saturday 9.35pm)

Two of the bottom three teams are in action in Italy, with nothing to choose between them really. Zebre are 16th with one win; the Ospreys 14th with two wins. You have to back the home team.

Prediction: Zebre to win