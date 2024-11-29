URC preview: Sharks, Stormers clash in Durban; Bulls, Lions in Ireland

Several Springbok players who were recently on tour in the UK will be in action this weekend.

Rugby fans haven’t had to wait long for more thrilling action following the conclusion of the Springboks’ end of year tour in Cardiff last weekend as the next chapter in this season’s United Rugby Championship gets under way this weekend.

And, topping the bill for local fans will be the first SA derby of the new season when the Sharks host the Stormers in Durban on Saturday (5pm), while the Bulls and Lions are in action in Ireland at 7.30pm and 9.35pm respectively, also on Saturday.

This all comes after a month-long break which saw the Boks in action in the UK, where they recorded wins against Scotland, England and Wales.

Boks in action for Sharks

All four of the South African teams are expected to be loaded with their Bok players so there’s plenty to look forward to.

In the first match of the weekend, involving the SA sides, the Sharks (ninth, three wins from five) will be keen to get one over their coastal rivals to move up the log, but the Capetonians (13th) themselves will be desperate to hit back after a poor start to their campaign (two wins from five).

Sharks boss John Plumtree named his lineup for the match on Thursday already, and he’s included nine Springboks in his starting team including Siya Kolisi, who’ll play at No 8 again, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Jaden Hendrikse, Makazole Mapimpi, Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am and Aphelele Fassi.

The Stormers are set to welcome back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, but will he start or play off the bench and will it be at flyhalf, inside centre or fullback? And where will Manie Libbok slot in?

Bulls, Lions overseas

Meanwhile, Bulls boss Jake White has picked all his available Boks for his team’s match against Connacht in Ireland on Saturday.

These players include Wilco Louw, Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, Cameron Hanekom and Canaan Moodie as the Pretoria-based side look to cement their place in the top three. They have so far won four from five matches.

They will, however, have to do with Kurt-Lee Arendse, who is playing in Japan for the next six months, so there is a space open on the wing for another player to grab his chance.

Later Saturday, the Lions, who’re in fourth place on the log with four wins from five, take on former champions Munster in a big match for the men from Joburg.

After making such an impressive start to their 2024/25 season prior to the international break, Ivan van Rooyen and his charges will be keen to kick on and a win in Limerick this weekend, something that would send a big statement to the other teams in the competition.

Match information

Saturday: Sharks v Stormers (Durban) 5pm; Connacht v Bulls (Galway) 7.30pm, Munster v Lions (Limerick) 9.35pm