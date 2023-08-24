Ajax begin bid for Europa League glory

Make your Soccer 10 picks!

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY



Thursday 24 August



S10 V1

Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam failed to qualify for the Champions League this season but will be among the contenders for Europa League glory and begin their bid away in Bulgaria on Thursday. More details at soccer6.co.za

M1 FC Nordsjaelland vs Partizan Belgrade: Nordsjaelland were runners-up in the Danish league last season and got to the group phase of the Champions League 10 years. Partizan needed penalties to come through the previous round of the Europa Conference League.



M2 Dynamo Kiev vs Besiktas: Kiev advanced to the playoff round in the Europa Conference League on penalties. This tie against Besiktas is being hosted in Romania.



M3 Fenerbahce vs Twente: Dutch club Twente won on their only previous trip to Fenerbache in European club competition but that was 14 years ago.



M4 Hacken vs Aberdeen: Sweden’s champions Hacken scored five goals in their last home game in the Europa League. Aberdeen were away winners over lower league Stirling in League Cup action at the weekend.



M5 Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Celje: Maccabi Tel Aviv have won five out of six matches already this season. Celje are the early season league leaders in Slovenia.



M6 Rapid Vienna vs Fiorentina: Rapid scored five goals away in Hungary in the previous round of the Europa Conference League. Fiorentina were the runners-up in the competition last year.



M7 Sepsi vs Bodo/Glimt: Sepsi have already come through two rounds of the Europa Conference League. Norway’s are the leaders in their domestic league.



M8 Slavia Praha vs Zorya Luhansk: Slavia won their opening Europa League qualifying tie, beating Dnipro-1 4-1 on aggregate in the third qualifying round. Zorya are playing their first match of the European season.



M9 Ludogorets Razgrad vs Ajax Amsterdam: Bulgaria’s Ludogorets have dropped down to the Europa League from the Champions League preliminaries. Ajax were third in the Dutch league last season.



M10 Heart of Midlothian vs PAOK Salonika: Scotland’s Hearts eliminated Rosenborg of Norway last week in the previous round of the Europa Conference League. PAOK have already disposed of Israeli and Croatian opposition in the last two rounds.

Suggested permutation:



R32.00 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 1,2