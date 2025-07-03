WATCH: Minister proposes corporal punishment while MP calls for death penalty

Corporal punishment was outlawed in prisons in 1996 by an act of Parliament.

Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald says petty criminals who can’t afford bail should be given corporal punishment.

Groenewald made the suggestion while delivering his budget vote in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Overcrowding

The minister said overcrowding remains a challenge, exacerbated by those who can’t afford to pay small amounts of bail.

He highlighted that there are more than 104 000 inmates in correctional services facilities with limited beds.

Groenewald stated that approximately 60 000 remand detainees are awaiting trial, with around 2 500 unable to afford bail amounts of R1 000 or less.

Corporal punishment

He said corporal punishment will help ease overcrowding in the country’s prisons, an act of Parliament which was outlawed in 1996.

“If you look at our criminal justice system, we must start a debate to say shouldn’t we bring back corporal punishment?” Groenewald said.

“A young person who steals 10 loaves of bread sits in prison and waits about three years for sentencing. Think about whether we should bring back corporal punishment,” Groenewald said in Afrikaans.

Death penalty

While Groenewald called for corporal punishment, a suggestion that sparked a debate among MPs. Patriotic Alliance (PA) MP Marlon Daniels argued the death penalty would be more suitable for those sentenced for murder.

“Corporal punishment is mildly put. Bring back the death penalty. You kill someone, be prepared to be killed.”

Budget

After being in office for a year, Groenewald said he would not sugarcoat the challenges plaguing the department he inherited.

“We know that these challenges encompass issues such as overcrowding, dilapidated infrastructure, a rising number of remand detainees, deteriorating facilities, staff shortages, the presence of crime syndicates and gangs within our institutions and emerging crime patterns that pose challenges to our rehabilitation programmes.

“The appropriation for our vote is R29 221 952 000 for the 2025/26 financial year, increasing to R30 567 412 000 in 2026/27, and reaching R31 950 271 000 in the 2027/28 financial year,” the minister said.

Groenewald said the budget cuts will compromise security and equipment provision, adding that capital investments in skills development, nutritional services and capital works projects will likely be paused, and parolee monitoring could be negatively impacted.

