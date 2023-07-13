Champions LA looking to cut St Louis down to size

By 4Racing

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY



Wednesday 12 July



S10 V1

Major League Soccer champions Los Angeles FC have a chance to cut into the lead of St Louis City when they host the Western Conference leaders on Wednesday. More details at soccer6.co.za.

M1 Al Ittihad vs Al Mokawloon: Al Ittihad have gone nine games without victory while Arab Contractors have conceded seven goals in their last two matches.



M2 New England Revolution vs Atlanta United: Both clubs have three wins, one draw and solitary defeat from their past five MLS fixtures.



M3 New York RB vs Cincinnati: Six goals scored has assured two successive home wins for NYRB. Cincinnati are top of the MLS Eastern Conference despite one win in their past five fixtures.



M4 Chicago Fire vs Montreal: Chicago and Montreal both have 26 points from 21 games in the MLS this season.



M5 Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United: Houston had a 4-0 home win over Minnesota in late May when they hosted them in cup competition.



M6 Nashville vs Philadelphia Union: Nashville have lost three of their past four MLS outings while Philadelphia have won only one of their past five.



M7 Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake: Sporting have won one of their last five MLS fixtures. Real Salt Lake are on an eight match unbeaten run.



M8 Los Angeles FC vs St. Louis City: MLS champions LAFC are in third place in the Western Conference standings, five points behind leaders St Louis, who have won their last three games.



M9 San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders: San Jose have gone five games without a win but drawn three of them. Seattle Sounders are up to second in the MLS Western Conference.



M10 Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC: Vancouver have conceded three goals in each of their last two games. Austin had a 4-1 win at Minnesota at the weekend.

Suggested permutation:

R32.00 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 1,2 x 1,2 x 1