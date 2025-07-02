City Power to replace maintenance fleet with electric vehicles

The move is part of Johannesburg's push to become a greener city and adds to a host of other projects led by City Power.

City Power will soon be relying on its own product to move maintenance teams around Johannesburg.

The entity announced the delivery of multiple electric vehicle charging stations, which they believe could kickstart the city’s green revolution.

The city is on a drive to position itself as a “leader in the green economy” by reducing carbon emissions and securing its energy future.

Going electric

The receipt of the charging stations marks the beginning of City Power’s deployment of its own fleet of electric vehicles to replace its internal combustion engine models.

“These range from light-duty maintenance vans to heavy-duty trucks that support our technical operations,” stated City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

“The switch is not only vital for the environment but will also reduce fuel and maintenance costs over time.”

City Power will lead Johannesburg’s electric vehicle infrastructure development, starting with its own depots and operational sites, before expanding to major city roads and bus depots.

“This charging network will expand further into public access areas and townships to support broader adoption of electric vehicles by the private sector and residents alike,” said Mangena.

Charging times have been cited as a hindrance to the full embracing of electric vehicles, and City Power will address this by offering a battery-swapping system for high-demand areas.

City Power solar installations

City Power cited a potential European Union ban on fossil fuel vehicle imports as a mandatory need to adjust to a shift in global economies.

“With South Africa exporting over 70% of its locally manufactured light vehicles to the EU and UK, failing to adapt could have devastating consequences for our economy,” explained Mangena.

Other projects undertaken by the municipal entity include the installation of solar microgrids in informal settlements to promote off-grid transitions.

Microgrids have been installed in Alexandra, and construction is underway on Shalazil, Vlakfontein, and Vukani, among others.

Additionally, City Power have increased visibility in crime hotspots with the installation of high solar masts and solar photovoltaic systems at government hospitals, clinics and schools.

Universities and technical institutions have been roped in to assist with training on the intricacies of solar technologies.

“The world is rapidly shifting from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric-powered alternatives. This change is driven by the urgent need to decarbonise our economies and fight climate change,” stated City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava.

