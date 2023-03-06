London upstarts continue search for better Premier League position

4Racing

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Monday 6 March



S10 V3

London clubs Brentford and Fulham have been surprise packages in the Premier League this season and clash on Monday as they look to progress up the table. More details at www.soccer6.co.za.

M1 Kasimpasa vs Antalyaspor: Relegation-threatened Kasimpasa play their first game since the Turkish league halted in the wake of the earthquake that caused such devastation in recent week. Kasimpasa won away at Antalyaspor earlier in the season.



M2 Sassuolo vs Cremonese: Sassuolo have won three of their past five matches. Cremonese beat Roma in their last match for their first win of the Serie A season.



M3 Caen vs Sochaux: Both clubs are in promotion contention in Ligue 2. Sochaux sit third with 44 points and Caen are fifth with 39 points.



M4 Sligo Rovers vs St Patrick’s Athletic: Rovers won twice against St Pats last season, with one draw and one defeat in four meetings in 2022.



M5 Torino vs Bologna: Draws have come in four of the last six clashes between the two sides.



M6 Brentford vs Fulham: Brentford are on a five game unbeaten run while Fulham’s streak of matches without defeat is now at seven.



M7 Osasuna vs Celta Vigo: Osasuna won in midweek in cup action. Celta have lost only one of their past four away games.



M8 Arsenal Sarandi vs Belgrano: Arsenal upset River Plate in their last clash for a first win of the season. Belgrano have conceded five goals in their past two games.



M9 Godoy Cruz vs Racing Club: Godoy Cruz have lost three successive games with a 0-1 scoreline. Racing have won three games in a row.



M10 Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia: Defensa y Justicia have won their last five games and sit top of the standings in Argentina. Boca have won their past three outings.

Suggested permutation:

R2.00 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1