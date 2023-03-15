Reds revival at Real looks a long shot

4Racing

Wednesday 15 March



It is a massive deficit for Liverpool to overhaul as they take on Real Madrid away in the Champions League on Wednesday and elimination is imminent but they could get at least get a result in Spain. More details at www.soccer6.co.za.

M1 Istanbul Basaksehir vs KAA Gent: The first leg of this Europa Conference League tie ended 1-1 in Belgium last week.



M2 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace: Brighton have lost only one of their past 11 games. Palace are on a run of 11 matches without success.



M3 Southampton vs Brentford: Southampton beat Brentford 4-1 at home last season but since they have lost 3-0 away to them twice.



M4 Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion: Cardiff sit one place above the Championship relegation zone. West Brom were beaten in their last five away games.



M5 Huddersfield Town vs Norwich City: Huddersfield have not won in their past four outings and are in relegation danger near the foot of the Championship table. Norwich have picked up form to propel themselves back into the promotion chase.



M6 Hull City vs Burnley: The last three clashes between these sides have all ended in 1-1 draws.



M7 Luton Town vs Bristol City: Luton have collected 10 points from a possible 12 from their last four Championship matches. Bristol City’s last two visits to Kenilworth Road both ended in 1-2 defeats.



M8 Sunderland vs Sheffield United: This is the 99th meeting between the two clubs with Sunderland 45-36 ahead in the win count of past meetings.



M9 Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Napoli’s all conquering season looks set to continue into the last eight of the Champions League as they lead 2-0 over Eintracht after the first leg in Germany



M10 Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Real came from behind to hand Liverpool a devastating 5-2 loss at Anfield in the first leg of this Champions League tie.

