URC Gauteng derby the highlight for local rugby fans

The Lions and Bulls clash at Ellis Park, while the Sharks and Stormers face tough encounters away from home.

The Lions host the Bulls in a big URC derby in Joburg on Saturday. Picture: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

It’s another action-packed weekend of rugby action, with the United Rugby Championship back on the menu after a short break for the Champions and Challenge Cup competitions.

Here then, are our top tips and predictions for the weekend, involving the four South African teams in action.

Lions v Bulls

Both teams are coming off big wins in the European cup competitions last weekend so confidence will be high in both camps.

The Bulls hammered Stade Francais 48-7, while the Lions beat Dragons 60-10.

The Lions have narrowly lost to the Bulls on a few occasions in the recent past, so at home on Saturday at 2.45pm expect them to be full of running and determination. They’re 12th in the standings and desperate to move up the points table.

The Bulls are fourth and will want to stay in the top four for as long as possible. It should be a cracker of a game if the weather’s good.

Prediction: Lions to win

Leinster v Stormers

It’s the top team in the competition against a Stormers side that hasn’t quite hits its straps this season, and playing away from home is always a big ask.

Leinster are top of the URC table with nine wins from nine matches, while the Stormers are 10th with four wins from eight matches.

John Dobson’s men will give it their everything on Saturday (7pm), but if the Stormers can pull this one off it would send shockwaves across the competition.

The Stormers go into the game coming off a 22-31 Champions Cup defeat by Racing 92 last weekend, while Leinster beat Bath 47-21.

Prediction: Leinster to win

Cardiff v Sharks

The Welsh side have been a surprise package this season, winning five, drawing one and losing three, and sit third in the standings, behind Leinster and Glasgow Warriors, while the Sharks are coming off a big defeat in European cup action.

Playing in the Champions Cup last weekend, the men from Durban were ripped apart by Bordeaux Begles 66-12 to be dumped out of the competition.

This is a big one for John Plumtree and his charges. They’ll be desperate to win, to climb the URC points table from their current fifth position, but face a stiff challenge from Cardiff away from home on Saturday at 7.15pm.

Prediction: Cardiff to win