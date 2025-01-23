URC derby: Bulls won’t ‘take the foot off the pedal’ against Lions

The Bulls hail the Lions as a "full 80-minute team" that cannot be underestimated in set-pieces and counter-attacks.

Bulls loose forward Marcell Coetzee described the Lions as a “full 80-minute team” that they cannot afford to underestimate come their first United Rugby Championship (URC) derby this weekend.

Instead, the Bulls will “respect them first” and prepare for “threats all over the park”, but especially in the set-pieces and counter-attacks.

The teams clash in Johannesburg on Saturday (2.45pm) fresh from convincing home wins against European opponents in European competitions (Bulls beating Stade Francais 48–7 in the Champions Cup and Lions beating Dragons 60–10 in the Challenge Cup).

The Lions have expressed their own desire to win as they chase an ambitious top-four finish for the first time in the URC.

The Bulls are fourth on the table, well above the 12th-placed Lions after their wobble of results following a good start to the season.

Bulls talk up Joburg encounter

“The game is massive and it is never easy travelling to Ellis Park,” said Coetzee, himself fresh from earning his 50th cap for the Bulls.

He referred to the Lions beating the Bulls 57–33 in the Currie Cup in August last year. The Bulls, however, beat the Lions twice in the URC last season (25–10 and 30–28).

“Previous games between the sides have always been close and I think a lot of that has to do with the hype and build-up to the derby.

“The Lions were unlucky in certain games they played but they play from a strong set-piece. They also attack and counter-attack well. We respect them first and it won’t be easy.”

Coetzee said the Bulls could not afford to “take the foot off the pedal” against the Joburgers at home.

“I’ve been following the Lions this season and they have grown as a squad. They have variations and threats all over the park. We need to go for a full 80 [minutes] if we want success against these guys.”

Bulls aim to build momentum in remaining competitions

The 33-year-old Springbok said it was important the Bulls ended their four-game losing streak last weekend.

Now they can build momentum in the URC and the Challenge Cup, which they do not undervalue.

“Whatever format, we want to give it 110%. Our run of losses was not ideal but it was through them we identified areas we could adapt.

“These were game management, set-pieces and execution. We always knew we could play rugby. We didn’t doubt our ability or identity. It was just about execution.”