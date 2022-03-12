SACAA suspends kulula.com, British Airways flights for 24 hours

Citizen Reporter

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has grounded Comair’s Kulula.com and British Airways flights, following an investigation into the recent spate of safety incidents at the operator.

Comair flights grounded

The regulator made the announcement on Saturday. The SACAA said the suspension of Comair’s Air Operator Certificate was precautionary and would last for a period of 24 hours.

Comair has until Sunday morning to prove to the SACAA that its risk and safety management systems are effective in managing potential hazards.

The operator has faced a series of technical problems in the past month which – according to the SACAA – ranged from engine failures, engine malfunction and landing gear malfunctions, amongst others.

“In the interest of safety, the SACAA visited the Operator to investigate and determine if Comair is in compliance with applicable Civil Aviation Regulations (CARs).

“The inspection was also aimed at reviewing Comair’s quality control management system (QC) and safety management systems (SMS) to establish compliance related to reporting, analysis and follow-up on occurrences, and corrective action plans to prevent recurrence,” a statement from the regulator stated.

The outcome of its investigations yielded three level 1 findings, and one level 2 finding.

A level 1 finding means an immediate risk must be closed immediately to the SACCA, and a level 2

finding must be closed within seven days.

The SACAA said Comair’s failure to produce satisfactory evidence led to the decision to ground its flights in order to give the operator an opportunity to demonstrate that their systems are able to prevent

and avert safety hazards.

“The operator has until tomorrow morning, Sunday, 13 March 2022 to meet the requirements from the regulator, failing which the approval will be suspended indefinitely, pending the satisfactory closing of the findings.”

Technical problems

Last month, a British Airways flight BA6252 from East London to Johannesburg had to make an emergency landing at the Eastern Cape airport due to a faulty landing gear.

The flight with 111 passengers on board, which included Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, was diverted back to King Phalo Airport. Footage taken inside the flight showed terrified passengers praying loudly and crying.

A spokesperson for British Airways said the flight’s landing gear failed to retract.

In a separate incident just last week, a Kulula.com flight MN451 was reportedly forced to divert to OR Tambo International Airport from Lanseria International Airport after an “engine-related” issue.

