British Airways, Airlink partnership to cover more than 15 Southern Africa destinations

Citizen Reporter

Global airline British Airways has announced a codeshare partnership with Airlink which will improve connectivity between the UK, Europe, North America and more than 15 destinations in Southern Africa.

British Airways said in a statement on Wednesday that customers travelling will be able to connect to their final destination using a single ticket.

Flexibility

“With bases in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban in South Africa, Airlink is a premium regional airline with a wide-reaching network of cities in fourteen countries, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia.”

“This will offer more choice and flexibility for those travelling from one of 18 towns and cities, such as Windhoek in Namibia and Durban in South Africa.”

NOW READ: New airline partnership means 40 new destinations for SA travellers

Current flights

British Airways currently flies twice daily between Johannesburg and London Heathrow with A380 aircraft, twice daily between Cape Town and London Heathrow with B777 and A350 aircrafts and three times per week between Cape Town and London Gatwick with B777 aircraft.

Members of the airline’s loyalty programme, the Executive Club, can also earn Avios when flying on Airlink flights on a British Airways’ codeshare journey.

Avios is the programme’s currency, which can be used as part-payment towards Reward Flights or upgrades, as well as hotel stays, car hire and more.

“Our flights to Cape Town and Johannesburg continue to be as popular as ever with our customers, so we’re pleased to be able to open up more options in the Southern African region. Our partnership with Airlink means that customers will be able to book a full journey on one ticket, allowing seamless travel all the way from London to their final destination,” said Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ director of network and alliances.

Global reach

Airlink’s CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster highlighted that the move is imperative as it has a stellar global reach into the most important markets for our region.

“The marriage of our two networks will benefit both British Airways’ and Airlink’s customers, giving them even more choice with a wide range of itinerary options and connectivity possibilities.”

Codeshare options

In total, 18 destinations are available as codeshare options when travelling from Heathrow via Johannesburg and Cape Town. Examples include:

-London Heathrow to Durban via Johannesburg

-London Heathrow to Port Elizabeth, South Africa, via Cape Town or Johannesburg

-London Heathrow to Skukuza, South Africa via Cape Town or Johannesburg

-London Heathrow to Windhoek, Namibia via Cape Town or Johannesburg

-London Heathrow to Walvis Bay, Namibia via Cape Town or Johannesburg

Codeshare tickets are now available to book on www.ba.com, for travel from 15 February 2023 onwards.

READ MORE: Comair suspends British Airways & Kulula flights until further notice