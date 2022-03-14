Hein Kaiser
Journalist
3 minute read
14 Mar 2022
6:55 am
Business

Anger over Comair grounding as thousands stranded

Hein Kaiser

Competing airlines are likely to profit from the Kulula and BA grounding.

Photo: Supplied
Airfares for local flights could increase in the wake of the grounding yesterday of all Comair (British Airways) and Kulula scheduled services yesterday by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa). As angry Comair and Kulula passengers milled around at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, there was a surge in online traffic to competing airlines FlySafair, Lift and Airlink, according to netnographer Carmen Murray. She said: “The manner in which the airline has managed the grounding has left passengers frustrated, with a reputation-breaking volume of negative comments trending across social channels.” Murray added that the Comair brands’ websites measured...

Read more on these topics

old premium