FNB Connect named best digital Mobile Virtual Network Operator in the world

Faizel Patel

As banking moves further into the digital age, FNB Connect has scooped a joint first place as the Digital MVNO of the Year at the global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Awards, revealed at the MVNOs World Congress 2022.

Over 80 countries are represented at the MVNOs World Congress, with over 500 MVNOs and over a thousand representatives.

The awards put a spotlight on innovators, most recent technologies, trends and relevant developments in the MVNO sector.

ALSO READ: South Africa not getting new R500 bank note & R10 coin

Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB said the bank is proud to see FNB Connect recognised on a global platform for its positive impact on the lives of our customers.

“This global recognition reflects the strides we continue to make as a business in providing access to customer-centric lifestyle offerings via Connect, eBucks and nav» on our trusted digital platform.”

According to Bradwin Roper, CEO of FNB Connect, the platform was the first MVNO in SA to use the capabilities of a financial services platform to integrate telecommunications and other lifestyle services.

“Since then, we’ve greatly increased our digital offering to democratise access to affordable smart devices, data, and airtime packages, thereby narrowing the digital divide.”

Roper said being recognised as an industry leader by local and international platforms in a highly competitive sector is an honour and is testament to the growing appeal of FNB Connect as a telco provider of choice

“Backed by consistent improvements in innovation and lifestyle solutions, we continue to push boundaries to redefine value for our customers.”

FNB Connect has also been recognised for leading customer satisfaction in independent surveys such as the South African Customer Satisfaction Index over the years (SAcsi).

ALSO READ: Failed rescue of Comair was a gamble from the beginning