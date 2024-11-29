‘A minimum of 40% would work for me’ – What Black Friday needs to get its groove back

“I can barely remember the last time I bought goods on black Friday; I think it was appliances in 2018.”

Black Friday was one of those days shoppers looked forward to, however, the sentiment has changed as the years went by, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently questions have been raised about whether Black Friday offers amazing specials or if it is just a myth.

Andiswa Mojapelo, Head of Client Success at Momentum Velocity Club, told The Citizen that the value an average consumer can get from Black Friday has been diminishing over the years.

“I can barely remember the last time I bought goods on Black Friday; I think it was appliances in 2018.”

ALSO READ: Will South Africans get great Black Friday deals?

Access to information

She said access to information has become easier and it is now more convenient for people to research their wishlist, add things to their cart in advance, and do price comparisons.

Through the price comparisons, one can realise that there isn’t much of a difference in the price reduction.

“Sometimes you realise that the same goods were on sale at an even lower price a few months earlier.”

Idea of a bargain

Mojapelo said people are still drawn to the idea of a bargain and with the festive season spirit comes excitement.

“This is probably why Black Friday can still be used as a marketing tool.

“However, we sometimes overlook the fact that consumers are not the only ones under pressure, the economy includes businesses, so they too need to be smart about how they budget and strategise around sales.”

She argued that people are still brand loyal and purchase from their preferred brand even if it’s not much of a deal.

ALSO READ: Tips on how not to overspend on Black Friday

Why are consumers not participating like before?

She attributed the decline in consumer participation to economic pressure. People have been forced to be more careful with how they spend their money.

“Most budgets can only accommodate the month-to-month necessities. So even if there is a bargain, buying that new TV or upgrading your kitchen appliances may be the least of your concerns.”

Mojapelo said there needs to be more compelling deals for consumers to be hooked on Black Friday again.

Throughout this year, 15% and 20% have been common. So a Black Friday bargain needs to be a steal.

“A minimum of 40% would work for me.

“Secondly, I would not neglect to emphasise more on deals on everyday products like washing liquid and powder, detergents, and some non-perishable items.”

NOW READ: Black Friday: These are the big spenders by this morning