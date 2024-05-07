Amazon quietly opens its virtual doors for business in SA

Amazon launched its South African online storefront. Here's what we know so far.

Amazon.co.za is finally live. On Tuesday morning, a wide range of stock – with promises of next-day delivery – was available on Amazon’s South African e-commerce platform.

In a statement, the US e-commerce giant confirmed that it has launched retail operations in South Africa. It said customers in South Africa “can now shop from a wide variety of local and international brands across 20 product categories”.

The e-commerce platform is offering free delivery on South African customers’ first order. It is also providing deliveries to pick-up points, include those operated by Pargo and Pudo.

“We are excited to launch Amazon.co.za, along with thousands of independent sellers in South Africa. We provide customers with great value, broad selection – including international and local products – and a convenient delivery experience,” said Robert Koen, managing director of Amazon in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to TechCentral, the apparent soft-launch of the platform comes after Amazon last year firmed up persistent market talk that it would launch marketplace operations in South Africa.

Speculation about the mega-retailer’s entry into local retail operations was confirmed in October 2023.

Will South African shoppers benefit from Prime service?

Much of the anticipation of Amazon’s South African launch was off the back of its Prime service available in the United States.

TechCentral reports that in the US, Prime membership includes shipping benefits, with free two-day shipping on qualifying items as standard. No minimum purchase amount is required for the free delivery service.

Amazon Prime subscribers also get free access to Prime Video, with unlimited streaming of movies, series and documentaries. Also included in the Prime subscription is Amazon’s audio streaming platform, Prime Music.

Other digital services available to Prime subscribers include Prime Photo and Prime Gaming.

There are however currently no indications on its South African website that the Prime service is available locally as yet.

