Joburg water outage: Here’s where to find your alternative water sources

As the city’s taps run dry over the long weekend, Johannesburg Water will be providing alternative supply through stationary and roaming water trucks in some areas.

Johannesburg Water has 75 roaming water tankers at their disposal to fill 150 JoJo tanks scattered around the suburbs.

Two major pump stations are undergoing maintenance from Friday until Monday, disrupting the water supply for five of the seven municipal regions under the City of Johannesburg (CoJ).

Water outage in Johannesburg

The Eikenhof system will be pumping at 20% capacity from 7am on Friday 13 December until Monday night, 16 December.

The 86-hour outage will affect Randburg, Roodepoort, Soweto, Brixton and the Johannesburg CBD.

Johannesburg Water stated that the system will be supplying normally for the first 24 hours but following the initial window, residents will have low pressure or no water at all.

Residents served by the Zwartkoppies system will have their supply reduced to 70% capacity from 5am on Saturday until late on Sunday night.

During the first eight hours of the 36-hour outage, there will be no pumping at Zwartkoppies, whereafter it will revert to 70% capacity.

As with Eikenhof, the later stages of the outage will see residents with low pressure or taps filled with air.

Zwartkoppies services areas from Berea to Wemmer Pan, Aeroton, Naturena and Orlando East.

Work to increase capacity

The work being done at Eikenhof is necessary to separate engine rooms that were designed for lower demand.

“Currently, Eikenhof has three engine rooms that were designed to be interrelated. With the increasing demand, there is a need to make the engine rooms independent and increase their flexibility,” stated Rand Water.

The shutting down of the Zwartkoppies pump station is to repair a leak at the Zuikerbosch water treatment plant.

Where to find water sources

JoJo tanks or stationary water tankers can be found at the following locations:

Hurshill 1

Sophiatown old age home

Westdene old age home

Westdene Engen garage

Slovo informal settlement

Khathrada informal settlement

Danie Van Zyl Recreation Centre

Claremont clinic

Hursthill 2

Cnr First and Main Street, Melville

Cnr Seventh Str and Third Ave, Melville

Sparrow Foundation School, Melville,

Komatie, Emmerentia

Greenside / Emmarentia Library

Greenside Primary

Melpark Primary School

Opposite SABC, Henley Rd, Auckland Park

Brixton

Jan Hofmeyer Old Age Home

Vrededorp Old Age Home

Brixton Multipurpose Centre

Parktown

George Hay Park

Parkview police station

Forest Town School

Crown Gardens

Crown Gardens Clinic

Xavier Shopping Centre

Engen Garage, Cnr Rifle Range & Swartgoud Str

Cnr Woodgreen & Rifle Range Service Rd

Chip Shop Cnr Dorade Avenue & Daman Road

MacDonald’s Ormonde

Gold Reef Primary School

Burke Close at Cnr Jeanette Str

Forest Hill

Southern Hospital

Oakdene Park Dr, cnr Cutter and Rifle Range

Cnr Valda and Main Street

Deopr Old Age Home

Berea

Bez Valley Clinic

Bez Valley Recreation Centre

Dewetshof Clinic

Victoria Yards

Max Goodman Park flats

Eagles Nest, Aeroton and Allan Manor

Nkosi Haven, 34 Vereeniging Service Road, Alan Manor

Ormonde View Estate, 14 Nasrec Rd

Meredale Primary

Alveda Square, Cnr Bluebush & Paul Rds

Kliprivier Recreation Centre

Soweto

Jabavu Clinic

Mofolo CHC Clinic

Mofolo South Clinic

Meadowlands Siqobile Clinic

Elais Motsoaledi Clinic

Orlando Shanty Clinic

Zondi Clinic

Zola Clinic

Diepkloof Clinic

Jabulani Hospital

Orlando Clinic

Moletsani Secondary School

Tladi TB Clinic

Moroka Clinic

Senaone Clinic

Chiawelo Clinic

Michael Maponya Clinic

Kliptown Clinic

Slovo Clinic and Hall

Protea Glen Clinic

Green Village Clinic

Meadowlands Clinic

Job Rathebe School

Goudrand flats

Moshoeshoe, Tshabalala and Molebatsi Streets in Orlando East

Mhlaba Dr, Chiawelo

Msinyathi Str, Chiawelo

Roodepoort

Witpoortjie Pick ’n Pay

Princess Clinic

Roodepoort police station

Discovery Old Age Home

Wilro Park Pick ’n Pay

Roodekrans Clinic

Caltex Garage, cnr Ouklip and CR Swart

Sterlig Retirement Village

Wilro Park Retirement Village

Klein Helderkruin Retirement Village

Sasol Garage, Ouklip Rd

Spar centre, Ouklip Rd

Laerskool Helderkruin

Wilrogate Shopping Centre

Locations for other parts of Randburg and Roodepoort have not yet been released.

