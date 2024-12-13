Joburg water outage: Here’s where to find your alternative water sources
Taps in large parts of Johannesburg will be without water but JoJo tanks and water tankers will be stationed around the city.
One of the 75 water tankers filling a JoJo tank at a location in Randburg on 13 December 2024. Picture: Councillor Nicole van Dyk
As the city’s taps run dry over the long weekend, Johannesburg Water will be providing alternative supply through stationary and roaming water trucks in some areas.
Johannesburg Water has 75 roaming water tankers at their disposal to fill 150 JoJo tanks scattered around the suburbs.
Two major pump stations are undergoing maintenance from Friday until Monday, disrupting the water supply for five of the seven municipal regions under the City of Johannesburg (CoJ).
Water outage in Johannesburg
The Eikenhof system will be pumping at 20% capacity from 7am on Friday 13 December until Monday night, 16 December.
The 86-hour outage will affect Randburg, Roodepoort, Soweto, Brixton and the Johannesburg CBD.
Johannesburg Water stated that the system will be supplying normally for the first 24 hours but following the initial window, residents will have low pressure or no water at all.
Residents served by the Zwartkoppies system will have their supply reduced to 70% capacity from 5am on Saturday until late on Sunday night.
During the first eight hours of the 36-hour outage, there will be no pumping at Zwartkoppies, whereafter it will revert to 70% capacity.
As with Eikenhof, the later stages of the outage will see residents with low pressure or taps filled with air.
Zwartkoppies services areas from Berea to Wemmer Pan, Aeroton, Naturena and Orlando East.
Work to increase capacity
The work being done at Eikenhof is necessary to separate engine rooms that were designed for lower demand.
“Currently, Eikenhof has three engine rooms that were designed to be interrelated. With the increasing demand, there is a need to make the engine rooms independent and increase their flexibility,” stated Rand Water.
The shutting down of the Zwartkoppies pump station is to repair a leak at the Zuikerbosch water treatment plant.
Where to find water sources
JoJo tanks or stationary water tankers can be found at the following locations:
Hurshill 1
- Sophiatown old age home
- Westdene old age home
- Westdene Engen garage
- Slovo informal settlement
- Khathrada informal settlement
- Danie Van Zyl Recreation Centre
- Claremont clinic
Hursthill 2
- Cnr First and Main Street, Melville
- Cnr Seventh Str and Third Ave, Melville
- Sparrow Foundation School, Melville,
- Komatie, Emmerentia
- Greenside / Emmarentia Library
- Greenside Primary
- Melpark Primary School
- Opposite SABC, Henley Rd, Auckland Park
Brixton
- Jan Hofmeyer Old Age Home
- Vrededorp Old Age Home
- Brixton Multipurpose Centre
Parktown
- George Hay Park
- Parkview police station
- Forest Town School
Crown Gardens
- Crown Gardens Clinic
- Xavier Shopping Centre
- Engen Garage, Cnr Rifle Range & Swartgoud Str
- Cnr Woodgreen & Rifle Range Service Rd
- Chip Shop Cnr Dorade Avenue & Daman Road
- MacDonald’s Ormonde
- Gold Reef Primary School
- Burke Close at Cnr Jeanette Str
Forest Hill
- Southern Hospital
- Oakdene Park Dr, cnr Cutter and Rifle Range
- Cnr Valda and Main Street
- Deopr Old Age Home
Berea
- Bez Valley Clinic
- Bez Valley Recreation Centre
- Dewetshof Clinic
- Victoria Yards
- Max Goodman Park flats
Eagles Nest, Aeroton and Allan Manor
- Nkosi Haven, 34 Vereeniging Service Road, Alan Manor
- Ormonde View Estate, 14 Nasrec Rd
- Meredale Primary
- Alveda Square, Cnr Bluebush & Paul Rds
- Kliprivier Recreation Centre
Soweto
- Jabavu Clinic
- Mofolo CHC Clinic
- Mofolo South Clinic
- Meadowlands Siqobile Clinic
- Elais Motsoaledi Clinic
- Orlando Shanty Clinic
- Zondi Clinic
- Zola Clinic
- Diepkloof Clinic
- Jabulani Hospital
- Orlando Clinic
- Moletsani Secondary School
- Tladi TB Clinic
- Moroka Clinic
- Senaone Clinic
- Chiawelo Clinic
- Michael Maponya Clinic
- Kliptown Clinic
- Slovo Clinic and Hall
- Protea Glen Clinic
- Green Village Clinic
- Meadowlands Clinic
- Job Rathebe School
- Goudrand flats
- Moshoeshoe, Tshabalala and Molebatsi Streets in Orlando East
- Mhlaba Dr, Chiawelo
- Msinyathi Str, Chiawelo
Roodepoort
- Witpoortjie Pick ’n Pay
- Princess Clinic
- Roodepoort police station
- Discovery Old Age Home
- Wilro Park Pick ’n Pay
- Roodekrans Clinic
- Caltex Garage, cnr Ouklip and CR Swart
- Sterlig Retirement Village
- Wilro Park Retirement Village
- Klein Helderkruin Retirement Village
- Sasol Garage, Ouklip Rd
- Spar centre, Ouklip Rd
- Laerskool Helderkruin
- Wilrogate Shopping Centre
Locations for other parts of Randburg and Roodepoort have not yet been released.
