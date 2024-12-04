Business bodies bicker as global summit looms

The Black Business Council (BBC) challenges Busa’s claim to represent South Africa’s private sector at the G20, accusing them of exclusionary practices.

Amid the storm over the Black Business Council (BBC) expressing concern about Business Unity South Africa (Busa) “unilaterally” taking the role as the official representative of SA’s private sector in next year’s G20 summit and chair of the Business 20 (B20), experts said yesterday the tension did not augur well.

Having this month assumed the G20 presidency from Brazil, preparations are underway for South Africa to host the global summit to be attended by 20 heads of state from the richest countries in the world.

Ahead of the G20, Busa is coordinating a B20 Cape Town event to take place in February under the theme “Inclusive Growth and Prosperity through Global Cooperation”. It will serve as a platform for business to collaborate and forge partnerships to drive global economic growth.

BBC and Busa bicker

Comprising business leaders from all G20 nations, B20 has the role of developing recommendations covering trade and advancing infrastructure development to be presented to heads of state.

Claiming to be excluded from the B20 process, BBC CEO Kganki Matabane said the organisation – mainly representing black business interests – called on Busa “to immediately desist from claiming to represent all of business in South Africa”. Matabane said Busa leaders “self-appointed themselves as B20 sherpa, chair and co-chair”.

ALSO READ: G20 presidency: Ramaphosa pledges SA will remain focused on supporting development [VIDEO]

“It is unilateral and unacceptable behaviour that perpetuates the apartheid exclusion of the black majority by those who benefited immensely from apartheid.

“Busa leaders, whom we engaged privately on this matter, know very well that they do not represent black business, women and youth-owned businesses, businesses owned by persons with disabilities, as well as small, micro and medium enterprises.

“There is no way the country can achieve any inclusive growth by perpetually excluding the majority of its citizens,” said Matabane. He called on President Cyril Ramaphosa “to urgently intervene in this matter”.

‘Urgently intervene’ Ramaphosa

Busa CEO Cas Coovadia refuted claims that the BBC was not consulted, saying Busa began mobilisation efforts in September, when it convened a B20 SA virtual business town hall gathering.

“The BBC was invited and attended this event. While we do not claim to represent all business organisations in South Africa, we are the largest and leading business organisation.

ALSO READ: Joburg needs to ‘get its act together’ for the G20 summit

“We met with the BBC CEO to brief him on our efforts and shared documentation regarding our structures.

“We have invited the BBC to participate, as we are doing with numerous other business organisations,” said Coovadia.

Political economist Dr Sam Koma said the bickering and disunity did not augur well for the business community and the country “amid a dire economic situation”.