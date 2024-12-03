G20 Presidency: Ramaphosa pledges SA will remain focused on initiatives to support development [VIDEO]

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially launched South Africa's G20 Presidency in Parliament on Tuesday morning.

South Africa assumed the presidency of the G20 on 1 December, taking over from Brazil.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged that the G20 under the South African presidency will remain focused on its initiatives to support development.

Ramaphosa officially launched South Africa’s presidency of the G20 in Parliament on Tuesday morning.

Watch: President Cyril Ramaphosa launches SA G20 presidency

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa pledges that the G20 under the South African presidency will remain focused on its initiatives to support development. He says there will be no new working groups or permanent structures formed, but rather support for existing structures while…

G20 theme

South Africa assumed the presidency of the G20 on 1 December, taking over from Brazil.

It is the first time an African nation chairs the G20 to bring the development priorities of the African continent and the Global South more firmly onto the agenda of the bloc.

South Africa has adopted the theme ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’ for its G20 Presidency.

World challenges

South Africa’s G20 Presidency takes place at a moment in which the world is facing severe challenges.

The climate change crisis is worsening. Across the world, billions of people are affected by underdevelopment, inequality, poverty, hunger and unemployment.

“The outlook for global economic growth remains subdued, and many economies carry the burden of unsustainable levels of debt. Geopolitical instability, conflict and war are causing further hardship and suffering. This is all happening at a time of great technological change, which presents both opportunities and risks,” Ramaphosa said.

He said while the challenges “we face are common”, their causes and consequences are unevenly distributed across and between countries.

South Africa's #G20 Presidency takes place at a moment in which the world is facing severe challenges.

The climate change crisis is worsening.



The climate change crisis is worsening.

#G20SouthAfrica 🇿🇦https://t.co/A5cim7DiOA — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 3, 2024

Three dedicated task forces

Ramaphosa said South Africa’s G20 Presidency will pursue progress on cross-cutting issues through the establishment of three dedicated task forces.

“The first task force is on Inclusive Economic Growth, Industrialisation, Employment and Reduced Inequality. The second task force is on Food Security. The third task force is on Artificial Intelligence, Data Governance and Innovation for Sustainable Development.”

Ramaphosa added that it is “critical” for South Africa that the G20 remains focused on its core responsibilities, to address global economic and financial challenges.

“It should not replace existing international institutions and platforms, such as the United Nations and associated bodies.”

Global economic growth

Ramaphosa said the G20 Presidency is a valuable opportunity for South Africa to advance efforts towards greater global economic growth and sustainable development.

“It is an opportunity to place the needs of Africa and the rest of the Global South more firmly on the international development agenda.

Ramaphosa said over the course of the year, there will be more than 130 meetings held across all provinces with tens of thousands of people from nearly 30 countries and representatives from over 20 regional and international organisations arriving in South Africa over the course of the country’s G20 Presidency.

